Understanding your child's learning style: A guide for parents

We often hear stories about parents thinking that their child was not interested in school and then suddenly turning out to be such a genius. What changed? For the most part, we bet that it's probably because the child's parent or educator has figured out how the child learns best and what motivates him – this is where learning style comes in.

What's your child's learning style?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Learning style refers to an individual's preferred way of absorbing, processing, comprehending, and retaining information.

If you want to better understand your child and how they make sense of the world, you ought to learn what their learning styles are. You might not share the same style, but knowing what makes sense to them helps you understand them better.

Now, of course, don't limit yourself to thinking your child will have only one learning style throughout their life. Some have more than one, and sometimes, out of need or convenience, they might find one more dominant than the other. And, your role in all of this is to support your child in any way possible.

After recognising your child's learning style, you'll know how to prepare them for exams, explain concepts they struggle to understand, and so on and so forth.

We will give you a run through the six most basic learning styles of children. To know what they are, how to recognise them, and how to apply your knowledge of them, keep on reading.

Visual learners

From the term itself, you can tell that this type of learner absorbs information better when presented through a visual. So, that's anything from a drawing to a graph to a documentary.

How do you know if your child is a visual learner? There is a simple test that you can do. When you are giving them directions to go somewhere, they will understand more when you're showing directions (using hand gestures or maps) than simply saying them.

You may also observe how they're usually the ones listening during a group discussion or the ones noticing very specific details. Notice also how they are better at remembering faces versus names. Finally, if you find your child continuously daydreaming, you've got yourself a visual learner.

How can you help them with their studies given this style? Visual learners prefer to learn through sight. They will comprehend pictures, images, diagrams and other visual aids to express and explain concepts.

You can provide instructional videos and posters, and decorate their room with posters or prints of educational materials, such as the solar system, the classics, where our food comes from, aquatic life, etc.

Field trips are also extremely useful for visual learners. So, from time to time, you might take them to the zoo or museums. You can also get them on educational television such as the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, the History Channel and so on.

Auditory learners

If the visual learners are the ones daydreaming or making observations during a group discussion, the auditory learner is the one talking. These types of learners learn best when they hear information. They can absorb information just by listening. These are the best kind of students during a lecture. Unfortunately, only 30 per cent of learners are under this category.

To know if your child is one of them, you can use the same test mentioned earlier about visual learners. Do they understand directions better when they're just said or illustrated? You got yourself an auditory learner if they prefer said directions. They are also better at remembering names than faces, so try to notice that as well.

When you get them to study for exams, notice how they prefer to read their notes out loud versus making written notes. You can also tell they are auditory learners when they get easily distracted by noise.

Auditory learners will be the ones who thrive in lecture-type settings. If at school, this type of learner is expected to work independently a great deal of the time, he will be more likely to struggle, and may probably need auditory reinforcement at home.

To enhance the education of your auditory learner, reading aloud, music and even audiobooks and instructional materials will be well-received. Reading, music, and even language skills will be easily reinforced through these types of materials. As for math skills, math videos will often do the trick.

Verbal learners

PHOTO: Unsplash

Your typical verbal learners are essentially big readers. One way to describe students with this learning style is that they are lovers of the word, and so they absorb anything that is presented in words. Their love of both words and sounds makes learning fun and interesting no matter which way it is put before them.

You'll know when your child is a verbal learner if they can better absorb and retain information that is written. So, if it's exam season, you'll notice them making written notes. You’ll notice them write anything they need to remember too. That's because that's how they remember information – through what they've written about it.

You also might notice how more comfortable they are at expressing themselves through writing than speaking.

To enhance the verbal learner's skills, spend as much time as possible reading to and with your child. Provide them with a variety of subjects and types of materials including cookbooks, hidden object books, word find puzzles, crosswords, and storybooks. Playing board games that require reading directions will also be an enjoyment for them.

Kinesthetic Learners

Kinesthetic learners are those who love to learn through touch and movement. Hands-on activities are right up their alley. If you've seen that scene in the film A Walk to Remember where the leading man, Landon, tutors a kid about geometry through a one-on-one lesson on the basketball court, that kid is an example of a kinesthetic learner.

Children who are physical learners thrive in classes where there are projects that require doing something whether that's building, dancing, moving, or acting – you get the picture. Their favourite subjects tend to be the sciences, physical education, and drama.

They will excel in other subjects if some physical aspect is considered in instruction. For instance, they might be able to understand history better when they use skits to portray historical events.

The ideal atmosphere for kinesthetic learners to enhance their learning includes art supply kits, cooking, science kits, and even household chores. Children who are kinesthetic learners will enjoy visits to kid-friendly museums with interactive venues as well as learning woodworking, pottery and working with animals.

Logical learners

Logical learners are those kids who like to analyse and solve problems. They are the kinds of students who would do well in STEM subjects because they like order, logic, and patterns.

To help your logical learner get the most out of their learning experience, provide them with a conversation on all sorts of topics. Listen and share opinions and ask them how they would solve particular problems.

It is also important to give them problems to solve in the way of puzzles, games, mystery and logic books and science project kits. They will also enjoy watching videos and movies that have a definite plot that involves a problem and solution. They might not be big fans of fantasy and fairy tales, so best if you leave those out.

Social learners

There are learners who absorb information better in group activities. Concepts become clearer to them when they get to discuss such concepts with other peers.

You'll know your child is a social learner if they tend to be the social butterfly in gatherings. Can they just naturally conjure a conversation with anyone? Do they work better in groups and do they prefer playing and interacting with their friends over being alone?

When you've said yes to these questions, hone their learning by remembering they:

Are happiest when they are with friends

Can multi-task or hear and participate in two conversations/situations at a time

Enjoy - even crave - team sports

Don't feel fear or intimidation when called upon in class

Relish class projects

Show leadership qualities even at an early age

Relate the events and happenings of classmates with sincere interest

When you're more involved in knowing what your child's learning style is and what makes them 'tick', you will not only make your child's life less stressful and more enjoyable, but you will be equipping them with the tools they need to enjoy and thrive in school and life, in general.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.