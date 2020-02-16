Unexpected but totally normal events during childbirth (like pooing during labour)

PHOTO: Pexels
theAsianparent

Delivering a baby is no mean feat. Doctors and nurses declare that there is nothing shameful as the body is going through a high hormonal orchestra. Some embarrassing side effects like poo during labour is quite natural during this miracle-making process!

Here is a compilation of some of the disclosures by experienced mums. If you thought that your worst behaviour during labour would be swearing at your caregiver, then you are in for a real surprise.

1. POO DURING LABOUR

Whether the epidural makes your muscles relax or the contractions make you push down harder, pooping on your labour table is inevitable for most mums.

2. PEE ALL OVER

Just about the same reason for which you have poo during labour, you will end up peeing on yourself. The downward thrust from the baby also puts enough pressure on the bladder to let go.

3. RELEASED FLATUS

Since your bottom part releases solids and liquids, can gas be far behind? One of the most embarrassing things would be constant farting while pushing.

4. BARF INTO A BAG

Some ladies feel nauseous till the very end of the whole process. Asking your nurse or partner to keep a barf-bag ready would be a good idea. 

5. SHIVERS AND TREMBLES

With the hormonal high-tide and the anticipation of the big arrival, you may end up shivering uncontrollably. A hand and feet massage should make you feel fine.

6. SEVERE BACK PAIN

Your lower back will pain so much; you might feel as if your baby will get delivered through your anus. It is actually your baby putting pressure on your back to travel towards the vaginal opening.

7. BALLOONING OUT

The last few days before delivery makes you feel swollen. But during and after the labour, your lower body and limbs may literally inflate like a balloon as all the fluid in the body is pushed down.

ALSO READ: Debunking the top 7 pregnancy myths

8. NEED OF INCISION

The natural way to deliver will leave you with a tear in the soft perineum. Your doctor may decide against a natural tear and help the baby out with a small surgical incision which will be stitched up later.

9. HAVING HAEMORRHOIDS

All the high intensity thrusts, pushes out a part of the rectum. This can give you temporary piles. This resolves itself as soon as you go back to your original form.

10. NEED FOR IV

During the real show, you may need small medical support. If you test positive for the group-b strep test or if you end up with salt imbalances, you will need an IV.

11. AN OXYGEN MASK

You are supplying oxygen to your baby in the womb. If baby's heartbeat shows any distress, you will need to wear an oxygen mask to induce more oxygen into the bloodstream.

ALSO READ: 15 foods all pregnant mums should avoid

12. RUPTURE OF THE SAC

Rupture of your amniotic sac, or water-breaking as it is called, is going to be a surprise. It may be a flash flood or a leaking tap. Be prepared with towels and plastic bags.

13. EPIDURALS AND OTHER HELP

You may be given an epidural or asked to endure the pain as it is. An epidural may sometimes work partially. Also, there may be a last moment glitch for your little one to pop-out. Your doctor may decide on a vacuum delivery or a C-section.

14. HORMONAL CATASTROPHE

Very few of the mums go through this process with polite dignity. So, expect an emotional rollercoaster ride, which may be crying, laughing, swearing or all together.

15. NEVER-ENDING PROGRAMME

At the end of 9 months, most mums are desperate to get over it quickly. A long labour might feel like a punishment after that. Relax, your baby is just playing hard to get.

PHOTO: Pexels

16. FIRST LOOK

Though most mums vouch that their baby is the prettiest, the new arrival fresh out of the sac is actually far from it. Also, the exhausted mums have no energy left to bond with this bundle of joy. Leave the bonding to the father.

Every mother goes through a different experience. But, at the end, it is worth every moment, however bizarre and painful.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
Lifestyle Pregnancies Pregnancy & Parenting Mothers

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers
Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
In &#039;virus-free&#039; Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
In 'virus-free' Indonesia, outbreak fears stoke panic buying frenzy
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Gossip mill: See A-Mei&#039;s mansion that&#039;s worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: See A-Mei's mansion that's worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES