Union Power review: Electricity plans, rates and referral code (2022)

Each time you turn on the lights, you’re bleeding money. That’s because electricity prices hit an all-time high of $0.2990/kWh in Q2 2022. The tariff will be updated in July, and we’re expecting them to go even higher due to the sad state of the world at the moment.

Out of all the nine electricity retailers available in Singapore, Union Power is probably the best known. If the name sounds familiar to you, that might be because it’s the electricity sibling of the gas cylinder brand, Union Gas.

Union’s gas cylinders are pretty affordable at $36/12.7kg and they are one of the most popular household brands, but it turns out that their residential electricity plans are actually quite expensive.

Union Power actually announced in October 2021 that they would be scaling down their electricity retail business in Singapore due to volatility in the global energy market. This came after a whole bunch of electricity retailers including iSwitch, Ohm Energy, BEST Energy, and green energy retailer ES Power left the market.

So far, 850 businesses tied to Union Power have been transferred back to SP Group, a move which does not affect residential clients. But as of now, Union Power is still in operation and has not exited the Open Electricity Market. But just bear in mind that it might happen one day.

1. What is Union Power?

Union Power is an energy retailer licensed by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). They sell electricity via the open electricity market in Singapore.

Union Power is wholly owned by Union Energy Corporation, which is part of Union Energy Group and offers both electricity and solar power.

You can invest in the gas arm via Union Gas Holdings Limited (ticker UNION:SP), which is currently trading on SGX for $0.70 per share.

2. Union Power review

Here’s a quick overview of Union Power’s available plans.

Union Power Electricity Plans Price (including GST) Contract Duration Union Saver 6 (Residential) $0.4815/kWh Six months Fixed Rate (Business) Upon enquiry 12 months Discount Off Tariff (Business) Upon enquiry 12 or 24 months

As you can see, there is only one residential plan (Union Saver 6), with a duration of six months.

There are two business plans, including a 12-month fixed rate plan and a discount off tariff plan.

3. Union Power fees and charges