The Uniqlo Airism mask is now available in a 3D, face-slimming version

After two years of mask-wearing, our demands have definitely evolved when it comes to reusable masks. More than simply matching our outfits, those masks also need to feel breathable and comfy against our skin to reduce irritation and chances of maskne (yikes).

Beyond that, we also expect the masks to look aesthetically pleasing whether they are off or on our faces — no garish logos or excess material that has the slightest chance of making our faces look puffy or saggy, for starters.

If you’ve been a frequent wearer of the Uniqlo Airism Face Mask, and concur with the five-star reviews on Uniqlo’s site, you’d probably be getting your hands on the new 3D version, which has been launched on Feb 14.

Even if you haven’t been wearing Uniqlo face masks, here’s why the new Airism 3D mask is worth trying.

1. The 3D mask has a seamless design while offering three layers of protection

PHOTO: Uniqlo

3D masks may offer more breathability due to the extra space created between the mask and the face, but more often than not, they come with extra seams, lines and angles that may cause our faces to look erm, distorted. Not this Uniqlo 3D mask, though.

Designer Tokujin Yoshioka shares: “I designed the Airism 3D mask with the idea of combining the feel of a cloth mask, the functionality of a non‐woven fabric mask, and the fashionability of a urethane mask. In the manufacturing process, we incorporated the techniques used for seamless innerwear.”

The result? A seamless, structured mask that reduces pressure against the lips and uncomfortable friction against the skin, making it easier for wearers to breathe and talk.

The innermost layer, which determines comfort, is made of smooth and silky Airism fabric. The second layer is a non-woven filter with a BFE (bacteria filtration efficiency) of 99per cent, blocking droplets, bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen, while the third and outermost layer is made of breathable mesh fabric.

According to Uniqlo, the mask form and nonwoven filter performance are retained even after 20 washings.

2. The 3D mask gives the appearance of a V-shaped face

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The clean, 3D form didn’t come about by chance. Tokujin achieved this “simple, beautiful, and functional” design after testing more than 100 patterns over a year, exploring slight variations in the lines.

“In general, people have a negative impression of masks. I wanted to make that feeling positive by creating masks with functional beauty attained by its simplicity and delicate lines. Masks that make the wearer look more beautiful or stylish would make their everyday life more positive,” he says.

We don’t know about you, but we welcome sharper face lines.

3. It comes with adjustable ear loops for a better fit

PHOTO: Uniqlo

If you’ve been wearing reusable face masks, you’d know that the designs with non-adjustable ear loops can be a hit or miss. After all, everyone has a unique facial structure, so you may find a mask a tad tight or loose, even if you’ve got the S/M/L/XL sizing right.

With adjustable ear loops, the Uniqlo Airism 3D Mask allows for a more ideal fit, which means less fiddling. That can only be a good thing.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Coming in white, pink and navy, the Uniqlo Airism 3D Mask ($14.90 for two pieces) is available in stores and online in S, M, L and XL sizes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.