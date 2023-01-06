Uniqlo ambassadors or 'SG uniform'? Men find themselves 'twinning' and laugh it off

Hey guys, are you the proud owner of a Uniqlo Airism oversized T-shirt? If you are, we're sorry to say that it doesn't make you very special.

For the longest time, the simple yet iconic shirt has been dubbed "the Singapore uniform", simply because most local men have at least one piece in their wardrobe.

Joining in the fun are two men, who walked around Upper East Coast Road, dressed in matching, colour-coordinated outfits from head to toe.

And yes, it includes that Uniqlo tee.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jorleebee/video/7185119075557723393?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7185119075557723393

In a TikTok video on Thursday (Jan 5), the duo were seen donning identical black pants, white sneakers and dusty pink Uniqlo T-shirts.

"Uniqlo carrying Singapore male fashion," read the video caption.

While walking to their destination, the cameraman jested at their outfits, saying "look at these two" before giving a chortle.

The pair seemed a little embarrassed by the accidental "twinning" at first, they later embraced their similarities by striking a few poses outside a restaurant.

In a final picture with the caption "Uniqlo ambassadors", they even pulled in a third man who was wearing the same T-shirt, albeit in a different shade of pink.

Jumping onto this bandwagon is Uniqlo themselves.

Last June, the Japanese casual wear brand itself referred to the shirt as "The SG Uniform" in its bi-annual Thank You Festival.

And it appeared that many Redditors agreed with the nickname.

"Whenever I go to Somerset, I see so many people wearing the same thing, sometimes top to bottom. Calling it uniform is very fitting," one netizen wrote.

Many men confessed that they too own the shirt and even shared that they had it in multiple colours.

Some also justified their Uniqlo T-shirt collections by explaining how comfortable it is.

"Other brands just feel rough, extremely thin and poorly made. It almost feels like the Uniqlo shirt should be three times as expensive because of its quality," said one.

Do local men dress badly?

While the topic of Singapore men having identical wardrobes may be funny to some, others think that it's an indication of poor dress sense.

During a recent podcast, actor Ayden Sng introduced the term "prawn capital" to host Sonia Chew.

Elaborating on the term which foreigners use "prawn" to describe some local men who are "very meaty and muscular" from religiously working out at the gym.

However, they "don't look good and are not very presentable".

One point the pair agreed on was that Singaporean men aren't the best at fashion and grooming.

Ayden said that local men need to develop their own personal style and should dress according to their body type as "nobody looks good in every single thing out there".

He also pointed out that it's not a case of Singaporean guys being sloppy with their fashion choices, but rather they are clueless on what type of clothing looks good on them.

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.