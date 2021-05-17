Uniqlo celebrates Pokemon's 25th anniversary with new UT collection

Uniqlo continues to satisfy fans and this time in celebration of 25 years of the loved Japanese media franchise, Pokémon. The retail company is set to launch a series of Pokémon UT collection from May 2021.

Uniqlo’s first two collections, Pokémon All-Stars and Dreaming Pokémon will be launched on May 28 in all Uniqlo stores islandwide and online at their official website.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The Pokémon All-Star UT collection is designed with Pokémon from the early days to the present, which continues to be loved by the young and the young-at-heart.

The collection features everyone’s favourites such as Pikachu, Gengar and Jigglypuff and will be made available for both men and women lineups for $19.90.

Additionally, the kids’ range includes the famous Galar Pokémon as well, a great way to introduce the franchise priced at $14.90.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Fans may also sport prints that are enhanced with embellishing each Pokémon’s feature, embroidery and rubber printing. One of the women’s UT features Mew, while the men’s UT features Vensaur, Charizard and Blastoise.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Continuing the homage of the iconic franchise, Uniqlo also releases the Dreaming Pokémon UT Collection. This line is specially tailored for babies in mind.

Comprising of sweat-wicking infant pyjamas that are made of material that ensures infants are kept fresh and dry while they’re asleep. Comprising of three designs, each pyjama set is priced for $19.90.

The pyjamas are themed after beloved characters such as Eevee, Mareep and Pikachu. The clothing is further accentuated with a soft, pastel colour palette.

Other upcoming Pokémon UT collection is in the pipeline as well including a collaboration with a popular artist. And if you’re not a fan of the franchise, then maybe Uniqlo’s Jujutsu Kaisen collection will be more up your alley.

For more information about these collections do check out Uniqlo’s official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.