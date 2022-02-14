Uniqlo launches first Studio Ghibli UT collection with Totoro characters

Uniqlo is launching its first Studio Ghibli UT collection, bringing a piece of a classic animated film from the leading animation studio to apparel.

This UT collection is released to commemorate the “#My style, My ghibli, Let’s lose our way, together” exhibition that opens on Feb 11, 2022 at the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok. The collection includes 12 T-shirt styles based on the iconographies from My Neighbour Totoro. All the items will also come with a special tote bag.

PHOTO: Studio Ghibli x Uniqlo

For those with a creative flair, Uniqlo’s UTme! service will also allow them to make their own T-shirts using special designs from the exhibition, as well as photos from Thai photographer Kanyada and drawings from the grandson of Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

The Studio Ghibli UT collection will launch on Feb 18, 2022, and will be available in Uniqlo stores or Uniqlo Singapore site. The adult-size shirts are priced at $24.90 each, while the kid-size is priced at $19.90 each.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.