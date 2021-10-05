Uniqlo launching new Pokemon UT collection on Oct 25

Uniqlo is launching yet another Pokemon collection, the Pokemon Meets Artists UT!
Launching on Oct 25, 2021, the new collection consists of T-shirts made for adults ($19.90) and children ($14.90), as well as sweatshirts for adults ($29.90).
This new collection features the work of Meguru Yamaguchi, a New York-based artist who has become well-known in his native country of Japan, and James Jarvis, a renowned British artist.
Designs by Yamaguchi showcases his signature brush strokes. Jarvis on the other hand, presents playful Pokemon with cartoon-style illustrations.
The simple, distinctive treatments of both artists enhance the individuality of Pokemon.
The collection features Pokemons such as Pikachu, Psyduck, Snorlax and more.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.