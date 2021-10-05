Uniqlo launching new Pokemon UT collection on Oct 25

A'bidah Zaid
Geek Culture
PHOTO: Uniqlo

Uniqlo is launching yet another Pokemon collection, the Pokemon Meets Artists UT!

Launching on Oct 25, 2021, the new collection consists of T-shirts made for adults ($19.90) and children ($14.90), as well as sweatshirts for adults ($29.90).

This new collection features the work of Meguru Yamaguchi, a New York-based artist who has become well-known in his native country of Japan, and James Jarvis, a renowned British artist.

PHOTO: Uniqlo
PHOTO: Uniqlo


Designs by Yamaguchi showcases his signature brush strokes. Jarvis on the other hand, presents playful Pokemon with cartoon-style illustrations.

The simple, distinctive treatments of both artists enhance the individuality of Pokemon.

The collection features Pokemons such as Pikachu, Psyduck, Snorlax and more.

PHOTO: Uniqlo
PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

 

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Available from Oct 25, the new Pokemon Meets Artists collection is available nationwide at all Uniqlo stores and online.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

#collaboration #clothes #Pokemon