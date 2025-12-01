Uniqlo launching new Tamagotchi T-shirt collection, mini game website for virtual pet brand's 30th anniversary

Good news for all Tamagotchi fanatics!

Very soon, you can don T-shirts with your favourite digital characters and even get your hands on a specially designed game device.

Uniqlo T-shirt (UT) will be launching a new Tamagotchi collection on Dec 15 in celebration of the virtual pet game's 30th anniversary, the retail brand announced in a press release on Monday (Dec 1).

The collection will include four women's T-shirt designs inspired by the original Tamagotchi pixel art and a game device that pays homage to the first generation of the game, which was released in 1996.

The first design in the collection features the original 1996 Tamagotchi on the front of the T-shirt, with the character Kuchipatchi on its screen.

The second T-shirt design includes a simple Tamagotchi logo on the chest, with a lineup of colourful pixelated characters on the back.

The third design features Mametchi, who can only be encountered by those who have carefully raised their Tamagotchi.

The character is embroidered at the front while the print design on the back has scenes depicting the training games required to encounter Mametchi.

The fourth T-shirt design also depicts Mametchi — but this time inside a white Tamagotchi device.

The back print features the process of raising the character from an egg, a must-have for fans.

The UT Tamagotchi Toy is a first-generation version of the game device. It contains the original Tamagotchi program that was released in Western markets in 1996.

Besides being a virtual pet game, Tamagotchi has evolved into a fashion item in recent years with players often attaching their devices to their bags like a charm.

The T-shirts will be priced at $19.90, while the UT Original Tamagotchi Toy will retail for $39.90.

The collection will be available at all Uniqlo stores in Singapore as well as the brand's online store.

In addition to the collection, Uniqlo has launched a special website with a UT original mini game called Tamago Catch for fans to enjoy. Visit uniqlo.com/sg/en/special-feature/cp/ut/tamagotchi to give it a try.

Players have to guide Mametchi, who is wearing a UT T-shirt, in gathering food and avoiding harmful items like poison and poop as they fall from the sky.

The aim of the game is to keep the character's happiness level high while racking up points.

