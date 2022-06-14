Uniqlo is opening a new outlet at Clementi Mall — here are all the opening specials to look out for

Uniqlo's popularity in Singapore is apparent — take a walk down Orchard Road and you'll probably find more than half the shoppers with at least one piece of clothing or accessory from the brand.

Fans of the brand will be pleased to learn that Uniqlo is opening yet another outlet in Singapore at The Clementi Mall on June 24.

As part of the opening festivities, Uniqlo is offering a range of promotions for shoppers to enjoy.

From June 24 to 26, the first 200 Uniqlo app members to patronise the new Clementi outlet each day can enjoy a complimentary cake roll from Polar Puffs & Cakes, with an option to choose between the Chocolate or the Ondeh Ondeh flavour.

Uniqlo app members can redeem nostalgic childhood snacks, such as Iced Gem biscuits, Craze Hottis, seaweed flakes and roasted peanuts from the Shopee Supermarket, with any purchase in store, while stocks last.

App members can also redeem one Signature Coconut Shake from popular beverage store Mr Coconut and receive a complimentary multi-functional wheat straw bowl and cutlery set, with a minimum spend of $80. It's also while stocks last, so do head down early!

In conjunction with these opening specials, shoppers can also look forward to limited offers and special promotions on selected men's, women's and children's apparel.

The Uniqlo app membership is free for all to sign up, and you can enjoy the member-exclusive offers by signing up here.

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.