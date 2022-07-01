Uniqlo Singapore partners with Cycle & Carriage Singapore for fully electric delivery fleet

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint in its supply chain, apparel retailer Uniqlo Singapore has switched out its fleet of diesel vans for electric vans.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore have partnered with Uniqlo Singapore to make this switch, supplying it with a fleet of Citroen e-Berlingo electric vans.

Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations for Cycle & Carriage Singapore, notes that the company remains "committed to assisting our partners in achieving optimal operational efficiencies and sustainability goals."

These vans will be used to carry out Uniqlo Singapore's Click and Collect deliveries. The service allows customers to shop online and have their orders sent to their store of choice for self-pickup.

Hwee Lee, Senior Director for Sustainability at Uniqlo Singapore, sees the switch in alignment with the company's "transition to a business model that promotes both sustainability and business growth."

The retailer also hopes to improve its day-to-day efficiency whilst consuming lesser energy and reducing emissions.

Select Uniqlo stores have also been providing same-day Click and Collect service which allows customers to place their orders by 12pm and collect them within the same day. Same-day Click and Collect will be available at 27 Uniqlo stores islandwide from July 1, 2022.

Globally, Uniqlo and its parent company Fast Retailing are fully committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in alignment with climate change targets of the Paris Agreement.

In Singapore, Uniqlo is the first retail partner of Sembcorp to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates for its stores and offices. It has since achieved a 50 per cent transition to renewable energy in 2021.

In Uniqlo's efforts to build a sustainable supply chain, it will continue to partner with businesses and advanced technologies that will bolster its pursuit.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.