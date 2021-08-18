Uniqlo's Demon Slayer UT collection is back by popular demand with an expansion

Hey, just in time for Season 2!

Apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced that its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration collection is launching in September. This new series will celebrate the anime series, due to how popular past UT collections based on the Demon Slayer manga have been.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Obviously, the anime is getting a second season later this year - which makes this pretty great timing. The new Demon Slayer UT collection comprises T-shirts, loungewear and more merchandise for both kids and adults.

These designs showcase popular characters from the anime, such as Shinobu Kocho and the three Kocho sisters, Sabito and the powerful Hashira sword masters.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

If you were a big fan of Mugen Train, another UT presents a scene with Nichirin sword guards of various characters from the movie.

There are also light cotton easy shorts and drawstring bags for kids, in case they’ve already got a cupboard full of shirts and want something a little different. This UT collection launches in September 2021, with an exact date to be announced later.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.