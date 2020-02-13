Unique date ideas in Singapore this Valentine's Day (2020)

Valentine's day is coming, and for most Singaporeans, that means a nice meal with their partner in an upscale restaurant.

Dating in Singapore can sometimes be a little boring, especially when fun, outdoor activities are dampened by the sweltering heat. That said, there are fun activities that you can try out to spice up your love life.

From sleeping in a sea aquarium to making your own leather pouch, here are some unique date ideas you can go for this Valentine's day.

PHOTO: Seedly

GO ON AN URBAN ART TRAIL AROUND SINGAPORE

If you're dating an art enthusiast, bringing him/her out for an urban art trail around Singapore may be a good way to spend Valentine's day. You can start from Little India, where you will be able to find street art in small alleyways. This is mixed with a vibrant cultural scene - not forgetting the amazing plethora of Indian food scattered around the area.

Going down Tekka Lane, you will be met with the kaleidoscopic House of Tan Teng Niah, a rainbow-coloured shophouse with intricate architecture.

Other than Little India, you can check out places like Chinatown or Bugis-Bras Basah area, where you will be able to find interactive murals and graffiti. To end the day, head over to Haji Lane in the evening, where you can enjoy a drink with live performances at one of the many bars along the street.

Location: Little India, Chinatown, Bugis, Bras Basah

Cost: Free

SET UP A ROMANTIC PICNIC

Charm your partner this Valentine's Day with a romantic picnic set up at a scenic location. Whether it's at Marina Barrage, Gardens by the Bay or a hidden corner in East Coast Park, a well thought out picnic is both romantic and intimate.

Yet, making your own picnic may be a hassle. If you don't have the time, picnic services like PicNeeds will be able to do the job for you. From $150, PicNeeds will design and have a romantic picnic set up at your desired location, before clearing the mess for you at the end of the day. All you have to do is show up with your date!

Location: Anywhere

Cost: From $150

COUPLE'S YOGA AND SPA DATE AT ARAMSA GARDEN SPA

Located in the lush greenery of Bishan Park, Aramsa Spa features 17 designed treatment rooms, each with individual outdoor courtyards that boast their own outdoor showers or therapeutic hydrotherapy baths set against a jungle backdrop.

While their spa packages are expensive (from $300/person), you and your partner can opt for their Yoga Seeds Kickstart Trial Package, where you will get $35 for 2 yoga class passes at the Aramsa Garden Spa compound. By purchasing the trial, you and your partner can get a 60-minute spa treatment for $100.

Location: Bishan Park

Cost: From $35-$135 per person

GO FOR A SEA TREK OR CAMP OVERNIGHT AT THE S.E.A AQUARIUM

Did you know, you can camp overnight with the fishes at the S.E.A Aquarium?

For those who love marine life, you can bring your date to a Sea Trek Adventure at S.E.A Aquarium, where you will be able to dive and swim among majestic sea creatures, stingrays, and sharks. You can also camp with your date overnight at the Open Ocean Gallery aquarium, where you can observe nocturnal sharks, sea jellies, and fishes swimming about in the comforts of your own private tent.

Location: Resorts World Sentosa; 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098269

Cost: $88 (Sea Trek) | $158 (Ocean Dreams)

GO FOR A POTTERY SESSION @ GOODMAN CERAMICS STUDIO

Located at Goodman Arts Centre, Goodman Ceramics Studio offers 1.5-2 hour pottery sessions, where you will be able to make your own mug! From $55 per person, you can now make a gift for your partner, and spend quality time with him/her!

Duration: 1 session, 2 hour

Location: 90 Goodman Rd, Singapore 439053

Cost: $55, add another $30 if doing another mug

GO FOR A TREETOP COURSE AT BEDOK RESERVOIR PARK

For the adventure junkies, Jungle Adventures is Singapore's largest treetop adventure park, with wobbly crossings and 3 zip lines that go across the water. At $50 per pax, you get to enjoy 2.5 hours with adrenaline-pumping activities that will make you feel like Tarzan and Jane in Jungle Book.

The downside? The treetop park is a popular hangout for children, so you may be spending your Valentine's with very excitable children running around.

Duration: ~2.5hrs

Location: Bedok Reservoir Road

Cost: $50

MAKE YOUR OWN TERRARIUM, COPPER LAMP, OR LEATHER POUCH

At Make Your Own, you will be able to try your hands at making copper lamps, terrariums, or leather pouches from scratch. Make Your Own aims to create a platform for people to explore their creativity while bringing fun and enjoyment to people as they make their own products.

A cafe that holds customised workshops, you and your loved one can enjoy rounds of coffee and tea, while designing your masterpiece.

Location: Blk 4 Upper Aljunied Lane #01-06 Singapore 360004

Cost: From $38

VALENTINE'S DAY DATE IDEAS IN 2020

Valentine's Day is a day where you celebrate your loved one. There's no need for luxurious or over-the-top gifts, but the thought behind that counts. Do something thoughtful for your partner just because you can. You don't have to wait for Valentine's day to start appreciating them.

This article was first published in Seedly.