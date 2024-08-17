Unique holiday options that don't involve hotels

According to a recent Google report, Singapore ranked first worldwide for the number of searches for "travel" in the past 12 months (quite a feat when you think about how other, much more populous countries such as India are demonstrating soaring interest in the same).

The data also showed that Singaporeans are increasingly looking for new meaningful travel experiences, as well as ways to "indulge the senses" and "nourish the soul".

Meanwhile, another fresh study involving UN Tourism data revealed that Singaporeans are among the world's biggest vacation spenders, shelling out US$4,030 (S$5,307) on average per trip.

Put two and two together and it sounds like many of us are looking for extra-special ways to spend our precious annual leave and cash on. That is, holidays that truly allow us to switch off, sink back and take in the surroundings without rushing from city to city to FOMO-ly check off every tourist attraction on a list. Right?

If this suits you, here are three vacation options where you can do just that.

Eastern & Oriental Express, from Singapore to Malaysia

The posh E&O train was recently relaunched by hospitality group Belmond following four years off the rails thanks to the pandemic. There are several new itineraries to choose from, of which one of the most interesting must surely be Wild Malaysia.

This three-night trip starts from your home, where complimentary transfers will whisk you to Singapore Woodlands Railway Station. Here is where you'll board and check into your stylish cabin with a steward at your service round the clock.

As the train trundles off, you can tuck into fine-dining meals created by celebrity chef Andre Chiang while enjoying lush tropical jungle views. The next day, you'll arrive at the ancient Taman Negara National Park, where you can choose to do a number of activities, from learning about jungle ingredients to searching for the endangered Malayan tiger.

Your final day will be spent exploring Penang Island, from its arts scene to its famous food, before it's time to head back along the tracks to Singapore.

Boheme, from Thailand to Laos

There's nothing that says "take your time" more than a leisurely cruise, and this luxurious seven-night option by the Minor Hotels group is the perfect way to do that.

Step aboard the restored barge in the Unesco World Heritage city of Luang Prabang in Laos and unpack in your cosy timber-floored cabin, home for the next week. While it sails down the Mekong river, you can relax in the spa, do yoga on the sun deck, have a drink at one of the bars or even go catfish fishing.

Along the way, you'll stop by quaint villages to learn about whiskey making and weaving, go on guided jungle treks, view the limestone caves of Pak Ou that are crammed with Buddha statues, plus visit an elephant sanctuary, before docking back in Luang Prabang.

Four Seasons Explorer, Palau

It's a boat, it's a hotel, it's a... cruising resort! This catamaran by the swish Four Seasons hotel group single-handedly upped the standard of stays in remote Palau when it moved to the region in December last year.

Equipped with 10 sumptuous guest rooms and one even fancier suite, it brings the untouched beauty of the territory's 300-plus islands literally to guests' doorstep.

Here, you can go on a dive and encounter over 1,400 species of fish and numerous shipwrecks, bathe in mineral-rich mud at a secluded lagoon, and view mysterious 2,000-year-old carved monoliths that bring to mind the famous statues of Easter Island.

The best part? With just nine islands inhabited out of its hundreds, Palau is truly a place where you can unplug from the world.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.