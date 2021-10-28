Unique museum tours: Cocktail tours and nature walks shake things up

Many of us think museums are reserved for contemporary art and fancy paintings, think again.

If you're looking for places in Singapore to visit this last quarter of the year, here are some of the best, most unique museum tours that you have to catch, from cocktail tours to exhibits about toys, nature walks, Covid-19 and more.

ART X Cocktails tour at the National Gallery

PHOTO: Unsplash

Do you wonder, while sipping on a cocktail, how the bartender knew this combination of alcohol is an enjoyable concoction?

Find out with the ART X Cocktails tour National Gallery Singapore has launched a 60-minute guided tour where an guide will take you through the evolution of cocktails and gorgeous art pieces that inspired the many crowd favourite craft cocktails at Smoke & Mirrors.

Indulge in a complimentary cocktail from Smoke & Mirrors’ new menu — The Real Art of Drinking at the end.

Admission Details: Tickets start from $31.50 for concession passes, and $35 for standard passes. Book online here.

National Gallery Singapore is located at #01- 01, 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957, p. +65 6271 7000. Open daily from 10am-7pm.

Museum tour at the Singapore Ant Museum

PHOTO: Facebook/singaporeantmuseum

Local Singaporean artist, Zat Low, founded the Singapore Ant Museum because he was intrigued by how the philosophy of human life is connected to ants. Today, his venture has bloomed successfully, with man-made ant nests housing over 50 different species of ants.

Visitors can enjoy a Museum Tour with up-close views of ants in their meticulously hand-crafted homes. Station guides will provide valuable insights that will not only undo all your misconceptions about ants being pests but in fact, forge better relations with the critters.

Admission Details: General admission ticket is priced at $18. Book online here.

Singapore Ant Museum is located at 359 Upper Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 534961, p. +65 8779 6857. Open Sat-Sun 10am-5.30pm.

Every Body Plays A Part at National Museum of Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/National Museum of Singapore

The National Museum of Singapore presents Every Body Plays A Part ,an educational exhibition that contextualises the current pandemic. The digital exhibition is split into categories — The Distancing of Bodies, The Inoculation of Bodies, The Hygiene of Bodies and The Restoration of Bodies.

Each of the 39 artefacts across the four sections carefully journeys through the history of infectious diseases — from the earliest accounts of social distancing and vaccines to documenting the evolution of public health, practices and policies in Singapore.

Admission Details : The exhibition is a digital showcase. Explore the virtual exhibition here.

National Museum of Singapore is located at 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897, p. +65 6332 3659. Open daily 10am-7pm.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve nature walk

PHOTO: Unsplash

Singapore's first Asean Heritage Park, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, is a motherlode of flora and fauna in Singapore. Spanning over 202 hectares of mudflats, ponds and forests, the wetland is home to crabs, crocodiles, otters, shorebirds, majestic mangrove trees and plenty more.

The Lee Kong Chiang National History Museum's guided walk is a two-hour adventure through the mangroves with an experienced guide discussing mangrove ecology and adaptation.

Admission Details: Tickets are priced between $15.00 – $25.00, for a minimum group size of 15. Book tickets here.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is located at 301 Neo Tiew Crescent, Singapore 718925, p. +65 6794 1401. Open daily 7am-7pm.

An Intan Evening of Peranakan Magic

PHOTO: Facebook/TheIntanSG

Be enthralled by the world of Peranakan culture at The Itan.The Intan Evening of Peranakan Magic package includes a Guided Tour of the Museum that explores its collection, from sparkling beaded shoes to colourful enamelled tiffin carriers.

The Magic in The Intan experience that follows, involves magical illusions used to showcase the unique lifestyle of Peranakans. End the tour off on a memorable note with an authentic Peranakan dinner.

Admission Details: Tickets priced at $120 are only available to adults. Book online here.

The Intan is located at 69 Joo Chiat Terrace, Singapore 427231, p. +65 6440 1148. Open daily from 7am-10pm.

MINT Museum of Toys self-guided tour

PHOTO: Facebook/mintmuseumoftoys

Time to bring out the five-year-old in you. At the MINT Museum of Toys' self-guided tour, relive some of your most cherished childhood memories.

The museum has a whopping collection of over 50,000 vintage toys from more than 40 countries, with some dating as far back as the 1840s. The museum's official app doubles up as your digital companion as you begin your journey, exploring and reminiscing at the museum.

Admission Details: General admission tickets are priced at $25. Book tickets here. Download the official MINT Museum of Toys app here, for the self-guided digital tour.

MINT Museum of Toys is located at 26 Seah Street, Singapore 188382, p. +65 8339 8966. Open daily from 9.30am-6.30pm.

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum gallery tour

PHOTO: Facebook/lkcnhm

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum is a leading body in Southeast Asian bio-diversity. The biodiversity and heritage galleries of the museum boast tons of information about the animal and plants species in the region.

The one hour 30 minutes Gallery Tour sees guides sharing their knowledge about the various exhibits at the museum. Gain incredible insights into the behind-the-scenes stories of the showcases.

Admission Details: Ticket prices start from $14.00 for minimum group sizes of 15. Book online here.

Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum is located at 2 Conservatory Drive, Singapore 117377, p. +65 6601 3333. Open Tues-Sun from 10am-6pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.