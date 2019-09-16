Unpopular opinion: Kitten heels are auntie but I love them

Like the majority of petite girls going through puberty and realising this is pretty much how tall I'm going to be for the rest of my life, heels became a staple in my wardrobe early into my teen years.

And like the majority of girls discovering something for the first time, (e.g. makeup and push-up bras), I went a little overboard at first.

I would find any and every excuse to strap on a pair of high heels for a couple of hours.

Family dinner? Let me slip into my black suede Mary-Janes.

Beach party? I've got the perfect pair of tan wedges that only half-sink into the sand.

But all in the name of vanity, right?

Wrong. I soon discovered that no number of extra inches added on to my height could justify the torture my feet endured-the soreness, the aching and the new collection of fresh, juicy blisters-every time I finally kicked off my shoes at the end of the night.

Not to mention, the "heel hangover" that would linger well into the next day.

Ladies, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

It would take me at least a day or two in sneakers just to recover from a long night out in killer heels-even if all that night entailed was standing around, looking pretty and posing for a couple of pictures.

Spending a night in heels on the dance floor, however, is a whole other sport.

Fast forward to me aged 19, graduated from school, balancing two jobs (intern by day, server by night) and trying to make sure I still had a social life.

I was practically living in my Oxford loafers. A sensible choice, sure, and arguably still in fashion.

But I was missing that boost of confidence I knew a good old pair heels would give me. It felt like an internal battle to not return to an abusive ex-lover.

Enter kitten heels.

Thanks to my internship, which was for a fashion position at CLEO magazine, I learned that kitten heels were coming back into fashion.

They hadn't even crossed my mind before, always believing they were better suited for middle-aged Singapore aunties desperately trying to not look middle-aged.

But there I was, scrolling through photo after photo of fashion influencers at New York Fashion Week, proudly donning kitten heels of every variety. Strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, black leather booties, all propped up on just a one- or two-inch heel.

It was then that I had been liberated from the fear of appearing "auntie" and my love affair with kitten heels began.

Me in my trusty kitten heels.

Still not convinced? Let me give you a couple of reasons why you should make the switch.

They double your feet's shelf-life.

I can't even count the number of times I've left the club barefoot with my high heels in my hands and that has never ever happened with kitten heels.

They sit perfectly in the sweet spot between casual and dressy, allowing you to go straight from the office to dinner and drinks after, without having to keep a spare pair of shoes in your car.