Unpopular opinion: Kitten heels are auntie but I love them

Like the majority of petite girls going through puberty and realising this is pretty much how tall I'm going to be for the rest of my life, heels became a staple in my wardrobe early into my teen years.
And like the majority of girls discovering something for the first time, (e.g. makeup and push-up bras), I went a little overboard at first.
I would find any and every excuse to strap on a pair of high heels for a couple of hours.
Family dinner? Let me slip into my black suede Mary-Janes.
Beach party? I've got the perfect pair of tan wedges that only half-sink into the sand.
But all in the name of vanity, right?
Wrong. I soon discovered that no number of extra inches added on to my height could justify the torture my feet endured-the soreness, the aching and the new collection of fresh, juicy blisters-every time I finally kicked off my shoes at the end of the night.
Not to mention, the "heel hangover" that would linger well into the next day.
Ladies, you know exactly what I'm talking about.
It would take me at least a day or two in sneakers just to recover from a long night out in killer heels-even if all that night entailed was standing around, looking pretty and posing for a couple of pictures.
Spending a night in heels on the dance floor, however, is a whole other sport.
Fast forward to me aged 19, graduated from school, balancing two jobs (intern by day, server by night) and trying to make sure I still had a social life.
I was practically living in my Oxford loafers. A sensible choice, sure, and arguably still in fashion.
But I was missing that boost of confidence I knew a good old pair heels would give me. It felt like an internal battle to not return to an abusive ex-lover.
Enter kitten heels.
Thanks to my internship, which was for a fashion position at CLEO magazine, I learned that kitten heels were coming back into fashion.
They hadn't even crossed my mind before, always believing they were better suited for middle-aged Singapore aunties desperately trying to not look middle-aged.
But there I was, scrolling through photo after photo of fashion influencers at New York Fashion Week, proudly donning kitten heels of every variety. Strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, black leather booties, all propped up on just a one- or two-inch heel.
It was then that I had been liberated from the fear of appearing "auntie" and my love affair with kitten heels began.
Me in my trusty kitten heels.
Still not convinced? Let me give you a couple of reasons why you should make the switch.
They double your feet's shelf-life.
I can't even count the number of times I've left the club barefoot with my high heels in my hands and that has never ever happened with kitten heels.
They sit perfectly in the sweet spot between casual and dressy, allowing you to go straight from the office to dinner and drinks after, without having to keep a spare pair of shoes in your car.
There is almost never a risk of looking too sexy to the point where it becomes trashy. You know, when you wear a pair of six-inch patent leather peep toes out and wonder why suddenly all those women lingering around Orchard Towers think you're one of them… Kitten heels stay classy. And if you're the type of gal that just thinks heels are just too "formal" or "girly" for you, kitten heels are a wardrobe-friendly transition piece for those days your regular flats don't quite make the statement you'd like them to. I can't imagine you're not sold by now. But I took the liberty of gathering thoughts from some of the most trendy girls I know, and how they made kitten heels fit their personal style. Scroll through to see what they have to say. CLARA HONG, 22 I think kitten heels are so comfortable because they’re not that high like stilettos, but also not completely thin and flat like sandals. They are also versatile because you can dress them up or down! Because I’m not a super girly girl, I’d pair them with a pair of pants and a crop top. Or if I want to show off my legs, I’d pair them with biker shorts and a more polished blouse. Fashion tends to come full circle (like how the 90s trends are back in full swing!) Just like that, kitten heels are back in trend! ALIYAH WAN, 22 I’m sooo in love with kitten heels, especially the ones with a very pointed toe! They’re so chic! They can look super auntie if not paired with the right outfit but I love dressing them down by wearing mom jeans and a plain top. CHERYL TOH, 22 I really like the nostalgic vibe of kitten heels even though it’s sometimes deemed unflattering and early 2000s. I believe that everything from outdated to new can be matched especially well with neutrals. I think that kitten heels can be styled with literally anything. It’s such a controversial statement piece to have in your wardrobe. There’s isn’t a wrong way to wear them, fashion is of any kind–as long as you look good, you feel good! This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
Read also
There is almost never a risk of looking too sexy to the point where it becomes trashy.
You know, when you wear a pair of six-inch patent leather peep toes out and wonder why suddenly all those women lingering around Orchard Towers think you're one of them… Kitten heels stay classy.
And if you're the type of gal that just thinks heels are just too "formal" or "girly" for you, kitten heels are a wardrobe-friendly transition piece for those days your regular flats don't quite make the statement you'd like them to.
I can't imagine you're not sold by now. But I took the liberty of gathering thoughts from some of the most trendy girls I know, and how they made kitten heels fit their personal style.
Scroll through to see what they have to say.
CLARA HONG, 22
I think kitten heels are so comfortable because they’re not that high like stilettos, but also not completely thin and flat like sandals. They are also versatile because you can dress them up or down!
Because I’m not a super girly girl, I’d pair them with a pair of pants and a crop top. Or if I want to show off my legs, I’d pair them with biker shorts and a more polished blouse. Fashion tends to come full circle (like how the 90s trends are back in full swing!) Just like that, kitten heels are back in trend!
ALIYAH WAN, 22
I’m sooo in love with kitten heels, especially the ones with a very pointed toe! They’re so chic! They can look super auntie if not paired with the right outfit but I love dressing them down by wearing mom jeans and a plain top.
CHERYL TOH, 22
I really like the nostalgic vibe of kitten heels even though it’s sometimes deemed unflattering and early 2000s. I believe that everything from outdated to new can be matched especially well with neutrals.
I think that kitten heels can be styled with literally anything. It’s such a controversial statement piece to have in your wardrobe. There’s isn’t a wrong way to wear them, fashion is of any kind–as long as you look good, you feel good!
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.