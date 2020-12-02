Unpopular opinion: Why I think Galentine's Day is more important than Valentine's Day

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cheryl Chan
CLEO Singapore

Growing up in a convent girl's school (St Anthony's Canossian Primary and Secondary represent!), Valentine's Day took on a much different meaning for me.

I was a late bloomer and didn't even have my first boyfriend 'til I was 18.

So when the 14th of February rolled about, and I was old enough to understand the societal pressures of that date, I never dared to expect candy, flowers or a romantic dinner at Jack's Place (it was honestly all we could afford at that age) bestowed upon me.

You see, I was never one of those girls sneaking off to see her male adjacent catholic school boyfriend at the bus interchange.

Hell, I didn't even dare to look at most of the boys in the eye at my weekend catechism classes, let alone flirt with them.

But what the school lacked in Y chromosomes, it more than made up for in female companionship and camaraderie.

You see, when I turned up to school on the 14th and was prepared to feel lonely and reminded of my singledom with every stray balloon or card, I ended up feeling the complete opposite.

It wasn't just the happily coupled up that received gifts.

Turns out, way before Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec coined the term "Galentine's Day", us girl's school girls were already using this day to celebrate female friendship over anything else.

Look, I wasn't even a super popular girl within my class, let alone the school.

I had my circle of close friends, but I definitely wasn't someone that everyone knew.

But looking at the myriad of homemade confections, trinkets, Hershey's Kisses and cards on my table, for one day in a year I definitely felt like I was.

We all did.

One of my friends (who back then happened to be in a punk rock band) even bought guitar picks and turned them into key chains for her closest friends.

Many of my school mates would even bring extra packets of chocolates to hand out to the more socially awkward girls that didn't have that many friends.

All-girl's schools might develop a reputation for being "bitchy" and catty, but that notion was always suspended on Valentine's Day.

This early experience completely changed my mindset about Valentine's Day.

I was never one to place big importance on birthdays or special occasions, so Valentine's Day just felt like yet another stressful and over commercialised event.

And when I finally did have a partner to spend the occasion with, it ended up being the reverse.

Instead of me expecting him to shower me with gifts, I ended up buying him a really nice dinner instead.

And as nice as it was to have someone to spend it with, it still didn't come close to what it felt like in school.

Back then Valentine's Day wasn't about being paired off with a partner.

It was the celebration of yourself and female friendships.

There was no space to feel shame in being single when the overwhelming amount of love, support-and if gift-giving is your love language-and presents dissipated any negative feelings.

And while I no longer indulge in the same behaviour years after I graduated, the way I feel towards Valentine's Day still stands.

So ladies, if you don't have a fella in your life to go to dinner with or receive/gift presents to, who cares?

Get a gift for that one friend who's always been there for you.

Better yet, buy *yourself* a gift for being awesome.

And if anyone is still looking for a Galentine, just FYI I'm a size 35 when it comes to shoes.

Here's what I might be indulging myself with this Valentine's Day.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Valentine's Day singles Friendship Lifestyle

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES