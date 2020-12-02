Unpopular opinion: Why I think Galentine's Day is more important than Valentine's Day

Growing up in a convent girl's school (St Anthony's Canossian Primary and Secondary represent!), Valentine's Day took on a much different meaning for me.

I was a late bloomer and didn't even have my first boyfriend 'til I was 18.

So when the 14th of February rolled about, and I was old enough to understand the societal pressures of that date, I never dared to expect candy, flowers or a romantic dinner at Jack's Place (it was honestly all we could afford at that age) bestowed upon me.

You see, I was never one of those girls sneaking off to see her male adjacent catholic school boyfriend at the bus interchange.

Hell, I didn't even dare to look at most of the boys in the eye at my weekend catechism classes, let alone flirt with them.

But what the school lacked in Y chromosomes, it more than made up for in female companionship and camaraderie.

You see, when I turned up to school on the 14th and was prepared to feel lonely and reminded of my singledom with every stray balloon or card, I ended up feeling the complete opposite.

It wasn't just the happily coupled up that received gifts.

Turns out, way before Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec coined the term "Galentine's Day", us girl's school girls were already using this day to celebrate female friendship over anything else.

Look, I wasn't even a super popular girl within my class, let alone the school.

I had my circle of close friends, but I definitely wasn't someone that everyone knew.

But looking at the myriad of homemade confections, trinkets, Hershey's Kisses and cards on my table, for one day in a year I definitely felt like I was.

We all did.