Unpopular opinion: You should be wearing foundation every day

Full disclosure: I wear foundation every time I step out of the house.

Even if it’s to go to the kopitiam and have lunch or dinner or while I am running errands on the weekends.

I’ll choose different levels of coverage—sheer, medium, full— depending on the occasion, but unless I am working out, you will rarely find me without foundation.

When I tell people this, I usually get one of the following replies: “Isn’t that bad for your skin?” “Doesn’t makeup clog your pores?” “You don’t need foundation.” “Doesn’t your skin need to breathe?”

Short answer: no. We’ve been conditioned to think that makeup in general—and foundation, in particular—is bad for your skin.

And that may have been true 20 or 30 years ago.

But with the arrival of new formulations that cater to different skin types including acne-prone and sensitive skin, you can wear foundation every single day of your life as long as you are cleansing your makeup thoroughly at the end of the day.

WHY WEAR FOUNDATION EVERYDAY?