Unreal places in Turkey every Singaporean should visit

Last year, my best friend of over 20 years sprung an idea on me — what if we went on a holiday together? A year later, we ate our way through Turkey on our first-ever BFFs-only getaway — no plus ones allowed!

This country is also home to some seriously unreal landscapes. And when I say unreal, I mean literally feels like I got teleported off the planet. From alien-like rock formations to ancient ruins that felt like I was part of a movie set, here's where our adventure took us:

Rose Valley, Cappadocia

You know those pictures of Cappadocia with hot air balloons floating over a dreamy desert valley? When I finally stepped foot here, I can say for sure that those photos don't even do it justice. Rose Valley is one of those places that makes you want to put down your phone and just bask in the view (after taking a few hundred photos first, of course).

The landscape reminded me of Arizona, with its pinkish-red rock formations (I half expected a cowboy to ride past me). The valley glows during sunset, and the rocks turn this soft rose-gold colour that makes you feel like you've stumbled into a real-life Instagram filter.

We decided to hike through the valley, which was equal parts stunning and mildly exhausting because of all the slopes and hidden trails. Every turn revealed something different — a hidden cave, a random chapel carved into the rocks, or (as my friend spotted) a stray cat posing dramatically on a ledge.

By the end, I had dust in my shoes, but also a newfound appreciation for the word surreal.

Ephesus

If Rose Valley felt like another planet, Ephesus felt like another era.

The moment I stepped onto the cobblestone streets, it was like being transported back to the Roman Empire. Walking through the grand marble streets lined with columns and temples, I couldn't help but think, "Wah, people used to live like this?"

It's hard not to feel small standing in front of the Library of Celsus, a majestic ruin straight out of a Greek myth.

My best friend and I couldn't resist being dramatic — we posed among the ruins pretending to be ancient philosophers debating the meaning of life (and whether we'd survive without modern air-conditioning). It was hot, dusty, and absolutely magical.

Derinkuyu Underground City

Ok, just imagine this: you're walking down a narrow tunnel, the air getting cooler and the walls closing in. Then suddenly, it opens up into an underground city that once housed thousands of people. Actual homes, kitchens, even stables all carved into the rock beneath Cappadocia.

As someone who is a little claustrophobic, I was equal parts fascinated and terrified. The passages were so narrow that at one point I had to crouch-walk through — worried that I'm gonna knock my head hard. My vertically inclined best friend (hope she doesn't read this) thought it was hilarious and went through the tunnels easily.

Still, there's something mind-blowing about standing in a space where people actually lived underground centuries ago, surviving invasions and harsh weather by building an entire world beneath the surface.

When we finally resurfaced, it felt like I'd just come back from a whole different realm.

Basilica Cistern

When I stepped into the Basilica Cistern, my first thought was: "Is this the Chamber of Secrets?"

It's dark, damp, and echoey, but in the most cinematic way. Hundreds of marble columns rise from the water, illuminated by greenish-orange lighting that makes the whole place look like the dungeons in your nightmare.

The highlight? The two giant Medusa heads at the base of some columns. One's upside down, one's sideways, and both are giving serious "don't mess with me" energy. The mystery behind why they're placed that way still isn't fully solved AFAIK.

If someone had told me that there was a mythical creature sleeping beneath us, I might have just believed it. When we returned to present-day Istanbul, it was like we had just apparated back to the Muggle world.

Returning to Singapore's steel towers and neon-lit greenery felt even more jarring. Türkiye might feel like worlds away, but for those of us who love good food, rich history, and a bit of adventure, it's definitely worth the meticulous planning and the long plane ride.

