Unreal places in Yunnan every Singaporean should visit

I didn't plan anything (which was atypical for me as a type A person) and joined a tour group for the first time.

While it wasn't all smooth sailing, especially with my mother in tow (that's a whole other story), Yunnan completely caught me off guard. Some places didn't just look pretty, they looked unreal.

What could even be on par with our road trip in the South Island of New Zealand last year?

I was pleasantly surprised to find that Yunnan held its own with its raw charm and beauty. Here are four places in Yunnan that completely blew me away.

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain



Of all the places in Yunnan, this was the place I was looking forward to the most. This mountain range sits at 4,506 metres above sea level (I was reminded by the giant signboard where I took photos with my mum).

The journey up involves a cable car ride that gives you insane panoramic views.

As you go higher, the air gets thinner, the temperature drops, and suddenly you're surrounded by snowy peaks that look like they belong in a NatGeo documentary.

A surprise awaited us at the top of the mountain — it was snowing in April! The guide said this is super rare.

But because it was snowing, it meant low visibility and heavy fog, so we couldn't really see the surrounding areas.

The clouds parted only very briefly (for about a minute to loud cheers), but quickly closed the curtain thereafter.

Pro tip: Get Tibetan pork hotpot for lunch if you're going in the morning. Perfect for warming the body after descending from the mountain.

Also, you might want to get an oxygen canister to manage altitude sickness (even if you think you're Hyrox-level fit, buy one anyway. Altitude sickness is no joke).

Blue Moon Lake

After stopping for makan, it was time to visit another natural marvel — the Blue Moon Lake, nestled at the foot of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain.



Thankfully, the sun had come out to play at this point, which made for a very surreal shade of turquoise at the lake.

I couldn't help but snap a million photos until I almost ran out of storage space.

What I loved most was how calm everything felt. The lake is made up of several terraces, and the water flows gently from one level to another.

You'll see people dressed in bright traditional outfits posing for photos, but even with the crowd, there's a certain tranquility to it.

Pro tip: If you're not following an organised tour, I'd suggest you go there early.

By late morning, tour groups start pouring in and suddenly your peaceful fairyland turns into Orchard Road during GSS.

Songzanlin Monastery, Shangri-La



If you've ever wondered what it feels like to step into a Tibetan monastery without flying all the way to Tibet, Yunnan has its very own Songzanlin Monastery.

Located in Shangri-La (not the hotel chain!), this is the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Yunnan.

The architecture is stunning — golden roofs and intricate details set against a backdrop of mountains and sky.

But what struck me most wasn't just how it looked. It was the atmosphere.

There's something about the place that feels incredibly calm yet powerful at the same time.

You'll see monks going about their day, people spinning prayer wheels, and the faint sound of chanting in the background.

I'm not a spiritual kind of person, but even I felt… something.

Also, fair warning: there are a lot of stairs.

Like, a lot. I was about to lose my breath halfway up, but the view at the top is worth every step.

Pro tip: Remember to dress respectfully. Even though it's a tourist spot, it's still a religious site.

And maybe take a moment to just sit quietly and soak it all in.

Lijiang Ancient Town



Think about the last Chinese historical drama you watched. Lijiang Ancient Town looks exactly like that.

Cobblestone streets, wooden houses, red lanterns hanging everywhere, little canals flowing through the town — it's ridiculously picturesque.

Truly period drama vibes.

I half expected someone in hanfu to run past me in slow motion.

During the day, it's charming and full of little shops. At night, the town lights up. Suddenly it becomes this chaotic, super lively place.

Music blasting out of stereos and live performances from an open window on the second floor. The ancient China version of Clarke Quay.

Pro tip: Don't forget the food — I nommed down Yuen Kee dumplings, charcoal boiled rose milk, wild mushroom fried rice, and steamed chicken pot.

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.