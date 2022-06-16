Unstoppable: Yip Pin Xiu wins another para swimming gold

Swim legend, Yip Pin Xiu has done it again!

She retained her Women's 100m backstroke S2 world title at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

The five-time Paralympic champ also finished with a championship record time of 2:15.16, more than 15 seconds ahead of runner-up Fabiola Ramirez Martinez from Mexico. This was also Pin Xiu's fourth gold medal overall at the international competition.

Pin Xiu touched the wall ahead of ahead of Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez and Italy's Angela Procida

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Disability Sports Council

“The gold medal means a lot to me, to be able to be reigning world champion after three years. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m extremely grateful for my coach, the strength and conditioning training, physiology support that Sport Singapore has given me,” says the 30-year-old, adding that "it's never easy to always be on top of the game".

At the last games back in 2019, she took home Gold at the Women's 100m backstroke S2 and the 50m backstroke S2.

Pin Xiu clinched her maiden world title in 2010 when she won the Women’s 50m Freestyle S3 in Eindhoven.

Check out her awesome training montage from her Instagram.

“I think what we aim to do is to try to be as consistent with my performance as I can, be it physically, mentally. The past two years have been really tough with Covid-19 and a lack of competition and training camps," says Pin Xiu.

"This year feels a bit more normal. I am definitely trying to get the consistency back and race as well as I can. It’s going to take time but that’s the goal – to be able to achieve consistently. For the next two and a half years, I hope to improve my times to perform well at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.”

"I am faster than I was three years ago, so it’s really good to be able to break the championship record and I’m excited for the next two events moving forward as well," says Pin Xiu.

Pin Xiu, along with Colin Soon Jin Guang, Sophie Soon Jin Wen, and Wong Zhi Wei, will be competing in 11 events at Madeira 2022. Good luck, Team SG!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.