Unveiling East47, Manhattan Bar's alter-ego at Conrad Singapore Orchard

Where old meets new in elegance and warmth, Manhattan Bar not only keeps the charm of old New York alive, but it even infuses a sense of glamour and grit with its new bar concept. Walk in to Manhattan Bar and you'll find that nothing has changed in this softly lit space.

The glowing marble bar still presides over the cosy nooks and leather seats, and the immaculately dressed staff still serve their best smile and service.

What's different is the slight flurry of activity at a corner where a private space once sits. Shrouded by heavy curtains, it leaves much to the imagination what secret it conceals. Traverse beyond, if you dare, and you'll enter the alter-ego of Manhattan Bar — East47.

Space and inspiration

Step through the curtains and you'll arrive at the glitzy new world of East47, where soft lights and leather seats are traded for reflective steel accents, a black mirrored ceiling, and Barovier & Toso Opera Venetian crystal lights which instantly brighten the space.

And the first person to greet you will be Marilyn Monroe, immortalised in a silkscreen painting by Andy Warhol. The "Gold Marilyn Monroe" (genuine, by the way), alongside other artworks by Andy Warhol and Alana Dee Haynes adorn the silver foil-like walls, with blue Breuer chairs and a blue with silver carpet grounding the space.

While some may relate East47 to a speakeasy, it is more of a bar-in-a-bar concept, or for us, an alter-ego, Hyde to Manhattan Bar's Dr. Jekyll. This intimate 12-seater space draws inspiration from Andy Warhol's Silver Factory, situated on East 47th Street in Manhattan.

More than the parties and gatherings it was known for, the Silver Factory became the epicentre of art and counterculture, where unbridled creativity thrived.

Especially so for Andy Warhol, who involved many of his guests in the making of his legendary silkscreen prints and lithographs — from getting their opinions to having them churn the artworks out like an assembly line.

Just like the Silver Factory, the cosy space at East47 draws you in, inviting conversations and interactions over cocktails and bites, as time slips away unnoticed.

Cocktail and culinary craft

Instead of artworks, East47 channels that same creative fervour into crafting their cocktail and culinary programme. Much like an innovation hub, expect playful mixes and artful twists to their evolving menu that will feature new cocktails now and then. (Keep up with them on socials to find out!).

From the brilliant minds and hands of Head Bartender Antonino Donato, Assistant Bar Manager Riccardo Lugano, and Chef de Cuisine Carolyn Or, East47 debuts with a curated selection of seven cocktails and dishes in Volume 1: High Low. Each cocktail is paired with a dish and you can choose to have Degustation Pairing of Three at S$148++, or enjoy each on its own.

The menu is designed around Warhol's artistic style and influences combining high art and pop culture. It even draws inspiration from iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe in Cosmo Marilyn (S$28++).

The refreshing cocktail mixes vodka and tequila with milky oolong tea, accented with gooseberry, passion fruit, and pecan nuts. It makes a good starting pair with Chawanmushi (S$28++) made of tea egg custard and crowned with fresh Hokkaido uni.

Matching the colours of the seats and carpet, the Melon 54 (S$28++) turns blue with Spirulina, imparting a slight herbaceous flavour to the bubbly dual rum-based drink.

This pairs with the stingray Taco (S$18++) topped with zesty scallion sour cream and wrapped with compressed purple cabbage.

Have some fun with the Space Daiquiri (S$28++) — Clairin Le Rocher rum, engenho aged cachaça, and dragon fruit hot sauce — that comes with cotton candy floss!

An aromatic and delicious boost comes with Miss Brown (S$28++), which includes Matusalem rum, floral coffee, and a spritz of lavender perfume. Have it on its own or pair it with Duck (S$20++) that's foie gras torchon in a brioche bun.

Drink your dessert with Pie (S$32++), a milkshake-looking drink with Ardbeg 10 whisky, rum, and pineapple juice, complete with cream and gorgonzola cheese. This is paired with Silver (S$18++), an apple compote cheesecake, perfect for sweet endings.

East47 is located within Manhattan Bar at Level 2, Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p.+65 +65 9856 6243.

[[nid:701142]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.