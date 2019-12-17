Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Parc Canberra Executive Condominium is within 300m of Canberra MRT Station.
PHOTO: Facebook/Parc Canberra
Si Jie Lim
SingSaver.com.sg

If you are planning for a new home with your other half, 2020 might just be the right time for you.

Apart from the usual BTO launches, there are a slew of Executive Condominium (EC) and Condominium (condo) launches in 2020.

These upcoming launches are definitely options for you and your other half to consider as you enter the next stage of your life.

ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

But before we get into the details of the upcoming EC and condo launches, here's a quick primer on what ECs and condos are and how they compare with the typical HDB options.

CONDO VS HDB: PRIVATE VS PUBLIC HOUSING

Condominiums, or condos, as Singaporeans call them, are private apartment-like properties. They are very similar to an HDB, except that they can be owned by anyone regardless of your citizenship.

This means that, unlike HDB, which can only be owned by Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), foreigners can also purchase condos.

Condos also come with amenities like clubhouse, barbecue pits, tennis court and swimming pool, among others. Some condos even have their own KTV rooms and badminton courts.

EC: A HDB AND CONDO HYBRID

ECs are the related cousins of condos. Some call them a hybrid of HDB and condo. That's because ECs are considered public housing in the first 10 years post Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP).

This means that only Singaporeans and PRs can own ECs. Once ECs cross the 10-year mark, their status will convert into private housing.

Once that happens, ECs will have the same characteristics of a condo, i.e. privatised. You have the option to sell your EC to a foreigner once it is privatised.

ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: HOW DO THEY COMPARE?

One of the biggest differences between HDBs and ECs/condos is the price factor. The average per square foot (psf) price of HDB is between $330 (non-mature estate) to $700 (mature estate).

The psf cost of EC for the same area is around 2-3 times more expensive than an HDB. When it comes to condo, the psf cost goes up to 3-5 times the psf cost of an HDB.

The reason for the difference in pricing is because of the re-saleability of ECs (after privatisation) and condos.

Condos and some ECs are built in desirable neighbourhoods that are close to prime locations such as the Central Business District (CBD).

Together with the option of selling to foreigners, the market for condos and ECs is much bigger than the HDB market. Thus, this allows condos and ECs to command a higher price compared to HDB.

LIST OF ECS AND CONDO LAUNCHES TO LOOK OUR FOR IN 2020

For those of you looking to purchase an EC or a condo, this is the list of launches to look out for in 2020.

EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUMS (ECS)

Project Name Launch Date Location No. Of Units Price Leasehold Nearest MRT/Bus Interchange Amenities Schools In Vicinity
OLA EC Q1 2020 Anchorvale Crescent 550 units $1,100 to $1,200 psf 99 years Seng Kang MRT and Bus Interchange – Compass Point
– Rivervale Mall
– Riverale Plaza
– Seng Kang General Hospital and Community Hospital
– Seng Kang Riverside Park
– Seng Kang Sports Complex		 – Compassvale Secondary School
– Springdale Primary School
– Nan Chiau Primary School
– Nan Chiau High School
– Anchor Green Primary School
Parc Canberra EC Q1 2020 Canberra Link 496 units
(3 to 5 bedrooms)		 $1,000 – $1,200 psf 99 years Canberra MRT – Upcoming Sembawang Integrated Hub
– Canberra Plaza
– Hawker Centre		 – Sembawang Primary School
– Sembawang Secondary School
Tampines Ave 10 EC Q3 2020 Tampines Ave 10 695 units $1,050 – $1,150 psf 99 years Tampines MRT – Tampines Mall
– Tampines One
– Century Square		 – Poi Ching School
– Temasek Polytechnic
– United World College

CONDOMINIUMS

Project Name Launch Date Location No. Of Units Price Leasehold Nearest MRT/Bus Interchange Amenities Schools In Vicinity
Leedon Green Q1/Q2 2020 Farrer Road 638 units $2,800 – $3,000 psf Freehold – Farrer Road MRT
– Holland Village MRT		 – Farrer Gardens Food Centre
– Botanic Garden		 – ACS (International)
– Nanyang Primary School
Linq @ Beauty World Q1/Q2 2020 Bukit Timah Road 120 units $1,900 – $2,000 psf Freehold Beauty World MRT – Bukit Timah Food Centre
– Bukit Timah Shopping Centre
– Bukit Timah Plaza		 – Methodist Girls’ School
– Bukit Timah Primary School
One Holland Village Residences Q1/Q2 2020 Holland Drive 296 units $2,400 – $2,800 psf 99 years Holland Village MRT – Star Vista
– Holland Village
– One-North		 – ACS (International)
– Henry Park Primary School
– Nanyang Primary School
– Fairfield Methodist School
Pasir Ris Central Condo Q1/Q2 2020 Pasir Ris Central 480 units $1,450 psf 99 years Pasir Ris MRT – White Sands
– Pasir Ris Hawker Centre		 – Meridian Primary School
– Meridian Secondary School
– Meridian Junior College
– Hai Sing Catholic School
– Elias Park Primary School
Kopar at Newton Q1/Q2 2020 Kampong Java Road 436 units $2,100 psf 99 years – Newton MRT
– Novena MRT		 – United Square
– Novena Square
– Newton Food Centre		 – ACS Junior
– SJI Junior
– Singapore Chinese Girls School
– St Margaret’s Primary
– Farrer Park Primary
– Laselle College of The Arts
Sims Villa Condo Q1/Q2 2020 Sims Drive 560 units $1,400 psf 99 years Aljunied MRT – One KM Mall
– Paya Labar Square
– Paya Labar Quarter		 – Geylang Methodist Primary
– Canossa Convent Primary
The Atelier Condo @ Newton Q1/Q2 2020 2 Makeway Avenue 120 units $2,600 – $2,800 psf Freehold – Newton MRT – Novena MRT – United Square
– Novena Square
– Newton Food Centre		 – ACS Junior
– SJI Junior
– Singapore Chinese Girls School
– St Margaret’s Primary
– Farrer Park Primary
– Laselle College of The Arts
The M Condo @ Middle Road Q1/Q2 2020 Middle Road 522 units $2,400 psf 99 years Bugis MRT – Tekka Market
– Golden Mile Food Center
– Hong Lim Market
– North Bridge Road Market
– Bugis Junction
– Bugis+
– Suntec City Mall		 – St Margaret’s Primary
– Stamford Primary School
– ACS Junior
Verticus Condo @ Balestier Q1/Q2 2020 3 Jalan Kemaman 162 units $2,800 psf Freehold – Toa Payoh MRT
– Novena MRT		 – Balestier Plaza
– Shaw Plaza
– Balestier Hill Shopping Centre
– Zhongshan Mall
– United Square
– Novena Square
– Whampoa Food Centre And Market		 – CHIJ (Toa Payoh)
– SJI International
The Landmark @ Chinatown Q1/Q2 2020 173 Chin Swee Road 396 units $2,200 psf 99 years – Chinatown MRT
– Outram Park MRT		 – Chinatown Food Centre
– Chinatown Point
– People’s Park Complex		 – River Valley Primary School
– Cantonment Primary School
– Zhangde Primary School
19 Nassim Hill Q1/Q2 2020 19 Nassim Hill 101 units $2,800 psf 99 years – Orchard MRT
– Napier MRT		 – Tanglin Market Place
– Tanglin Shopping Centre		 – Alexandra Primary School
– Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
– ISS International School
– Raffles Girls’ School
Van Holland Q1/Q2 2020 188 Holland Road 69 units $2,800 psf Freehold Holland Village MRT – Star Vista
– Holland Village
– One-North		 – ACS (International)
– Henry Park Primary School
– Nanyang Primary School
– Fairfield Methodist School

THE 3 OTHER BIG LAUNCHES TO CONSIDER

Among the list of upcoming EC/condo launches in 2020, Sims Villa, The Landmark and Parc Canberra are 3 launches that deserve some attention.

These 3 launches are definitely worth keeping an eye out for, as their price point appears to be relatively affordable given their respective locations (Sims Drive, Chin Swee Road, and Canberra Link respectively).

Bonus tip: Linq at Beauty World, at Upper Bukit Timah Road, is another launch that should garner some attention from soon-to-be homeowners for its attractive price as a freehold property.

Make sure to compare prices for these before signing the dotted line and becoming proud homeowners!

GETTING AN EC OR CONDO SOON?

Apart from just focusing your attention on getting the home of your dreams, be sure to purchase a home insurance plan that would safeguard your home and its possessions when an accident occurs.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

More about
Condominiums Executive Condos HDB Lifestyle

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES