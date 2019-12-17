Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

If you are planning for a new home with your other half, 2020 might just be the right time for you.
Apart from the usual BTO launches, there are a slew of Executive Condominium (EC) and Condominium (condo) launches in 2020.
These upcoming launches are definitely options for you and your other half to consider as you enter the next stage of your life.
ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?
But before we get into the details of the upcoming EC and condo launches, here's a quick primer on what ECs and condos are and how they compare with the typical HDB options.
CONDO VS HDB: PRIVATE VS PUBLIC HOUSING
Condominiums, or condos, as Singaporeans call them, are private apartment-like properties. They are very similar to an HDB, except that they can be owned by anyone regardless of your citizenship.
This means that, unlike HDB, which can only be owned by Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), foreigners can also purchase condos.
Condos also come with amenities like clubhouse, barbecue pits, tennis court and swimming pool, among others. Some condos even have their own KTV rooms and badminton courts.
EC: A HDB AND CONDO HYBRID
ECs are the related cousins of condos. Some call them a hybrid of HDB and condo. That's because ECs are considered public housing in the first 10 years post Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP).
This means that only Singaporeans and PRs can own ECs. Once ECs cross the 10-year mark, their status will convert into private housing.
Once that happens, ECs will have the same characteristics of a condo, i.e. privatised. You have the option to sell your EC to a foreigner once it is privatised.
ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: HOW DO THEY COMPARE?
One of the biggest differences between HDBs and ECs/condos is the price factor. The average per square foot (psf) price of HDB is between $330 (non-mature estate) to $700 (mature estate).
The psf cost of EC for the same area is around 2-3 times more expensive than an HDB. When it comes to condo, the psf cost goes up to 3-5 times the psf cost of an HDB. The reason for the difference in pricing is because of the re-saleability of ECs (after privatisation) and condos. Condos and some ECs are built in desirable neighbourhoods that are close to prime locations such as the Central Business District (CBD). Together with the option of selling to foreigners, the market for condos and ECs is much bigger than the HDB market. Thus, this allows condos and ECs to command a higher price compared to HDB. LIST OF ECS AND CONDO LAUNCHES TO LOOK OUR FOR IN 2020 For those of you looking to purchase an EC or a condo, this is the list of launches to look out for in 2020. EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUMS (ECS) CONDOMINIUMS THE 3 OTHER BIG LAUNCHES TO CONSIDER Among the list of upcoming EC/condo launches in 2020, Sims Villa, The Landmark and Parc Canberra are 3 launches that deserve some attention. These 3 launches are definitely worth keeping an eye out for, as their price point appears to be relatively affordable given their respective locations (Sims Drive, Chin Swee Road, and Canberra Link respectively). Bonus tip: Linq at Beauty World, at Upper Bukit Timah Road, is another launch that should garner some attention from soon-to-be homeowners for its attractive price as a freehold property. Make sure to compare prices for these before signing the dotted line and becoming proud homeowners! GETTING AN EC OR CONDO SOON? Apart from just focusing your attention on getting the home of your dreams, be sure to purchase a home insurance plan that would safeguard your home and its possessions when an accident occurs. This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Project Name
Launch Date
Location
No. Of Units
Price
Leasehold
Nearest MRT/Bus Interchange
Amenities
Schools In Vicinity
OLA EC
Q1 2020
Anchorvale Crescent
550 units
$1,100 to $1,200 psf
99 years
Seng Kang MRT and Bus Interchange
– Compass Point
– Rivervale Mall
– Riverale Plaza
– Seng Kang General Hospital and Community Hospital
– Seng Kang Riverside Park
– Seng Kang Sports Complex
– Compassvale Secondary School
– Springdale Primary School
– Nan Chiau Primary School
– Nan Chiau High School
– Anchor Green Primary School
Parc Canberra EC
Q1 2020
Canberra Link
496 units
(3 to 5 bedrooms)
$1,000 – $1,200 psf
99 years
Canberra MRT
– Upcoming Sembawang Integrated Hub
– Canberra Plaza
– Hawker Centre
– Sembawang Primary School
– Sembawang Secondary School
Tampines Ave 10 EC
Q3 2020
Tampines Ave 10
695 units
$1,050 – $1,150 psf
99 years
Tampines MRT
– Tampines Mall
– Tampines One
– Century Square
– Poi Ching School
– Temasek Polytechnic
– United World College
Leedon Green
Q1/Q2 2020
Farrer Road
638 units
$2,800 – $3,000 psf
Freehold
– Farrer Road MRT
– Holland Village MRT
– Farrer Gardens Food Centre
– Botanic Garden
– ACS (International)
– Nanyang Primary School
Linq @ Beauty World
Q1/Q2 2020
Bukit Timah Road
120 units
$1,900 – $2,000 psf
Freehold
Beauty World MRT
– Bukit Timah Food Centre
– Bukit Timah Shopping Centre
– Bukit Timah Plaza
– Methodist Girls’ School
– Bukit Timah Primary School
One Holland Village Residences
Q1/Q2 2020
Holland Drive
296 units
$2,400 – $2,800 psf
99 years
Holland Village MRT
– Star Vista
– Holland Village
– One-North
– ACS (International)
– Henry Park Primary School
– Nanyang Primary School
– Fairfield Methodist School
Pasir Ris Central Condo
Q1/Q2 2020
Pasir Ris Central
480 units
$1,450 psf
99 years
Pasir Ris MRT
– White Sands
– Pasir Ris Hawker Centre
– Meridian Primary School
– Meridian Secondary School
– Meridian Junior College
– Hai Sing Catholic School
– Elias Park Primary School
Kopar at Newton
Q1/Q2 2020
Kampong Java Road
436 units
$2,100 psf
99 years
– Newton MRT
– Novena MRT
– United Square
– Novena Square
– Newton Food Centre
– ACS Junior
– SJI Junior
– Singapore Chinese Girls School
– St Margaret’s Primary
– Farrer Park Primary
– Laselle College of The Arts
Sims Villa Condo
Q1/Q2 2020
Sims Drive
560 units
$1,400 psf
99 years
Aljunied MRT
– One KM Mall
– Paya Labar Square
– Paya Labar Quarter
– Geylang Methodist Primary
– Canossa Convent Primary
The Atelier Condo @ Newton
Q1/Q2 2020
2 Makeway Avenue
120 units
$2,600 – $2,800 psf
Freehold
– Newton MRT – Novena MRT
– United Square
– Novena Square
– Newton Food Centre
– ACS Junior
– SJI Junior
– Singapore Chinese Girls School
– St Margaret’s Primary
– Farrer Park Primary
– Laselle College of The Arts
The M Condo @ Middle Road
Q1/Q2 2020
Middle Road
522 units
$2,400 psf
99 years
Bugis MRT
– Tekka Market
– Golden Mile Food Center
– Hong Lim Market
– North Bridge Road Market
– Bugis Junction
– Bugis+
– Suntec City Mall
– St Margaret’s Primary
– Stamford Primary School
– ACS Junior
Verticus Condo @ Balestier
Q1/Q2 2020
3 Jalan Kemaman
162 units
$2,800 psf
Freehold
– Toa Payoh MRT
– Novena MRT
– Balestier Plaza
– Shaw Plaza
– Balestier Hill Shopping Centre
– Zhongshan Mall
– United Square
– Novena Square
– Whampoa Food Centre And Market
– CHIJ (Toa Payoh)
– SJI International
The Landmark @ Chinatown
Q1/Q2 2020
173 Chin Swee Road
396 units
$2,200 psf
99 years
– Chinatown MRT
– Outram Park MRT
– Chinatown Food Centre
– Chinatown Point
– People’s Park Complex
– River Valley Primary School
– Cantonment Primary School
– Zhangde Primary School
19 Nassim Hill
Q1/Q2 2020
19 Nassim Hill
101 units
$2,800 psf
99 years
– Orchard MRT
– Napier MRT
– Tanglin Market Place
– Tanglin Shopping Centre
– Alexandra Primary School
– Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School
– ISS International School
– Raffles Girls’ School
Van Holland
Q1/Q2 2020
188 Holland Road
69 units
$2,800 psf
Freehold
Holland Village MRT
– Star Vista
– Holland Village
– One-North
– ACS (International)
– Henry Park Primary School
– Nanyang Primary School
– Fairfield Methodist School
