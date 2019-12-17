Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

If you are planning for a new home with your other half, 2020 might just be the right time for you.

Apart from the usual BTO launches, there are a slew of Executive Condominium (EC) and Condominium (condo) launches in 2020.

These upcoming launches are definitely options for you and your other half to consider as you enter the next stage of your life.

ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

But before we get into the details of the upcoming EC and condo launches, here's a quick primer on what ECs and condos are and how they compare with the typical HDB options.

CONDO VS HDB: PRIVATE VS PUBLIC HOUSING

Condominiums, or condos, as Singaporeans call them, are private apartment-like properties. They are very similar to an HDB, except that they can be owned by anyone regardless of your citizenship.

This means that, unlike HDB, which can only be owned by Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), foreigners can also purchase condos.

Condos also come with amenities like clubhouse, barbecue pits, tennis court and swimming pool, among others. Some condos even have their own KTV rooms and badminton courts.

EC: A HDB AND CONDO HYBRID

ECs are the related cousins of condos. Some call them a hybrid of HDB and condo. That's because ECs are considered public housing in the first 10 years post Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP).

This means that only Singaporeans and PRs can own ECs. Once ECs cross the 10-year mark, their status will convert into private housing.

Once that happens, ECs will have the same characteristics of a condo, i.e. privatised. You have the option to sell your EC to a foreigner once it is privatised.

ECS, CONDOS VS HDB: HOW DO THEY COMPARE?

One of the biggest differences between HDBs and ECs/condos is the price factor. The average per square foot (psf) price of HDB is between $330 (non-mature estate) to $700 (mature estate).