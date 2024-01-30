Upcoming residential developments near Redhill, Commonwealth and Clementi MRT stations

New developments in Redhill and Clementi

Overview of the Redhill and Clementi projects

In response to the growing demand for housing in strategic locations, URA announced new projects near Redhill and Clementi MRT stations.

These developments, each spanning the size of approximately two football fields, are set to enhance the residential landscape of these areas.

Tanglin Road development

Previously allocated for civic and community institution use, the Tanglin Road site is transforming. Spanning 1.5 hectares adjacent to Crescent Girls' School, this plot is rezoned for residential development.

It's envisioned as a high-density residential area with commercial, social, and communal facilities.

Strategically located within a 500m radius of Redhill MRT station and near the Alexandra Canal, this development promises convenience and leisure opportunities for future residents.

The site, given its prime location, has the potential to attract significant interest from potential buyers.

Clementi Close development

Another notable development is taking shape at Clementi Close. Covering an area of 1.6 hectares, this site is poised to benefit from its 350m proximity to Clementi MRT station.

Adjacent to key institutions such as Clementi Primary School, Clementi Town Secondary School, and the upcoming Clementi Polyclinic, the site is well-positioned to meet diverse residential needs.

URA's decision to increase the gross plot ratio from 4.3 to five indicates a commitment to maximising this area's potential, catering to the rising demand for housing in well-connected locales.

Commonwealth MRT station development

Historical background of the site

A site with a rich historical backdrop, the 7.6ha area next to Commonwealth MRT station, once housing the former New Town Primary School and New Town Secondary School, is gearing up for a new chapter.

These schools, which pre-date Singapore's independence, hold a special place in the nation's educational history.

Demolition and plans

The site's transformation begins with the demolition of existing structures, a process already underway since October 2023. While the URA has not yet assigned a gross plot ratio, the site's zoning for housing suggests significant developmental potential.

The community, especially those with ties to the former schools, watches with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation as the area prepares for its future role in Singapore's urban landscape.

Potential development and housing options

Property analysts have speculated on various possibilities for this large site, from public and private housing to a mix of both.

The expected high gross plot ratio indicates an opportunity to create a substantial number of homes, contributing to Singapore's housing inventory in a prime location.

The proximity to Commonwealth MRT station adds to the site's appeal, promising convenient access to public transport and amenities.

Conclusion

As Singapore continues to evolve, these new developments near MRT stations represent more than just additional housing options; they are a testament to the city-state's commitment to sustainable and accessible urban living.

While embracing the future, these projects also pay homage to the past, particularly the site next to Commonwealth MRT station, weaving a tapestry of Singapore's rich heritage into its modern urban landscape.

This article was first published in 99.co.