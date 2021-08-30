Upcoming Singapore theatre shows and productions to catch in the last quarter of 2021

In the coming months, Singapore welcomes a multitude of highly anticipated theatrical shows and performances. From Shakespearean parodies that will incite uproarious laughter , to street dance-offs you can judge yourself, the following productions will certainly make your night and end 2021 on a high note.

Love and Information

Hop on an exhilarating ride through the hilarious kaleidoscope of human experiences with Love and Information by Wild Rice.

Written by acclaimed British contemporary playwright Caryl Churchill, this profound and witty play explores the spectrum of human emotions and circumstances in a way that will send you into fits of laughter as you share commiserating looks those around you. Resonant and thought-provoking, there will never be a dull moment in Love and Information.

Love and Information runs Sept 9 – 12, 2021 at Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Rd, Level 4, Singapore 179105, p. +65 6292 2695. Tickets start from $33, book here.

La Clique

If you love Cirque du Soleil, then you will love the whimsy and spectacle of La Clique . A unique blend of circus, cabaret, comedy, and live music, La Clique promises a riot of funny, daring performances executed by an international cast of nine exceptional artists and accompanied by the acclaimed four-piece La Clique Palais Orkestra.

The original, trailblazing circus will bring you a night of laughs, gasps, fun and the best in cheeky cabaret.

La Clique runs Sept 18 – Nov 7, 2021 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, Exhibition Hall C, Level 1, p. +65 6688 8888. Tickets start from $98, book here.

Keluarga Besar En. Karim (The Karims)

Written with wit and affection, Adib Kosnan weaves an intimate and strikingly recognisable story of a family with all its joys and chaos. Keluarga Besar En. Karim (The Karims) features your typical family of four that are thrown off when new son-in-law Aqil moves in.

The shift in their status quo re-opens old wounds and surfaces new tensions that test how far each of them is willing to compromise for the sake of family.

Keluarga Besar En. Karim (The Karims) runs online from Sept 29 – Oct 15, 2021. Tickets are priced at $15, book here.

Forces of Dance

PHOTO: Esplanade

Singapore Dance Theatre is returning to da:ns festival after seven years with Forces of Dance with delicate duets and spirited ensemble pieces.

Featuring three pieces by renowned choreographers Edmund Stripe, Kinsun Chan and Christina Chan, start the evening with an uplifting neo-classical piece Piano Concerto No 2, Opus 102, before transitioning into Sticks and Stones ‘s all-male assemble. The night ends with the captivating The Third Reset .

Expect a fast-paced night filled with rousing scores, powerful movements and immeasurable grace.

Forces of Dance runs Oct 8 – 10, 2021 at Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377. Tickets start from $38, book here.

FULL OUT! ScRach vs MarcS

Dress up in your best street dance style and ready yourself for a mind-blowing live performance. Singapore’s award-winning dance couple Rachel and Marcus is back with an an epic showdown with FULL OUT! ScRach vs MarcS.

With roots in classic street dance, the dynamic duo will test the limits of street dance and face off in this battle of styles, forms and philosophies. At the end, audiences will get to vote on this winner of this street dance show down.

FULL OUT! ScRach vs MarcS runs Oct 14 – 17, 2021 at Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377. Tickets start from $38, book here.

Gateway Theatre’s Skin

The Wright Stuff Festival 2021’s play, SKIN, follows the story of Tan Yang Xin – who believes he has achieved the Singapore dream, with a high income, a nice car and the love of his life, Afifah.

However, his life was thrown into turmoil when his future father-in-law begins to test Yang Xin’s faith, commitment and love for Afifah. Journey with this interfaith couple, and watch the story of the feuding males and the exasperated bride-to-be unfold. An introspective on religion, masculinity, and relationships not to be missed.

SKIN runs Oct 15 – 17, 2021 at Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 159461, p. +65 6819 0781. Tickets are priced from $27.23, book here.

The Mother

This fall, Pangdemonium will be completing a brilliant critical acclaimed trilogy by Florian Zeller with its final part — The Mother.

A disturbing portrayal of one woman’s descent into an emotional rabbit hole, it is a searing examination of mental illness and a surreal and suspenseful psychological thriller that will take you on a trip between harsh reality and even harsher hallucination.

The Mother runs Oct 22 – Nov 7, 2021 at 11 Empress Place, Singapore 179555, p. +6569088810. Tickets start from $30, book here.

With Time

PHOTO: Esplanade

Based on true accounts, With Time explores the poignant question of we overcome suicidal tendencies or attempts. Based on interviews conducted with individuals who have had suicidal ideations or attempts, the performance allows young audiences to listen to real stories of those who had tried to end their lives in their youth, and their journey in overcoming these mental health struggles or other stressors.

It prompts the audience to ask questions like: How did they take the first step to reach out for help or support? What does ‘recovery’ look like? What are the realities of overcoming suicidal tendencies or attempts?

With Time runs Oct 27 – 29, 2021 at Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +6568288377. Tickets are priced at $23.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

The works of William Shakespeare are typically performed by an ensemble in the most renowned theatres in the world, but the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) breaks the mould. London’s longest-running comedy is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the best bits of the Bard’s plays.

Prepare for an hour and 30 minutes of howling laughter and unadulterated hysterics as three actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s 37 comedies, histories, and tragedies.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) runs Oct 30, 2021 at Pasir Panjang Power Station, 27 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 117537, p. +65 6323 9829. Tickets start from $75, book here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.