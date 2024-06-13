Updated BMW 4 Series and M4 now in Singapore - here's what's new and how much they cost

BMW Asia have announced the arrival of the updated BMW 4 Series and M4 coupe and convertible models in Singapore, which brings with them subtle changes to its exterior and interior, as well as upgraded technology.

What's new on the 4 Series?

Not a whole lot actually.

The main changes externally are the new LED headlights, which feature a different pattern for the daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the taillights now feature BMW's Laserlight technology, which gives the car a more distinctive lighting pattern.

The more noticeable changes are on the inside, where the 4 Series now gets the BMW Curved Display setup that consists of a 12.3-inch driver instrument display and a 14.9-inch infotainment display, designed to look like one giant combined big screen stretching across the dashboard.

The infotainment system also now runs on BMW's latest Operating System 8.5, incorporating the BMW iDrive system with QuickSelect, allowing for a more intuitive, smartphone-style display with customizable widgets for easy access to major functions like the climate control settings or the navigation maps.

Other changes to the interior include a newly designed flat-bottomed steering wheel, as well as air con vents that are now illuminated with ambient lighting.

The sole engine option (for now) for the 4 Series in Singapore is the 420i, which features a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 184hp and 300Nm of torque. This allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds for the 420i Coupe, and 8.2 seconds for the 420i Convertible.

What about the M4?

Most of the changes on the 4 Series are also reflected on the M4, including the subtle updates to the headlights and taillights, as well as the same interior and tech upgrades.

However, the facelifted M4 also gets a bump in performance, with the M4 Competition model (the sole variant that will be offered for Singapore) now producing 530hp, an increase of 20hp from the previous version.

The 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine also produces 650Nm of torque, enabling the car to go from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds for the M4 Competition Coupe, and 3.7 seconds for the M4 Competition Convertible.

How much do they cost?

The BMW 420i Coupe model retails for $314,888 with COE, while the 420i Convertible is priced at $331,888 with COE.

Meanwhile, the M4 Competition Coupe is selling for $594,888 inclusive of COE, while the M4 Competition Convertible is going for $616,888 with COE.

Anything else to know?

The unveiling of the updated 4 Series and M4 took place at Performance Motors Limited (PML), one of BMW's two official dealer partners in Singapore, alongside Eurokars Auto. PML's showroom at Alexandra Road is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, and the renovation is slated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The changes are part of BMW's new Retail.Next showroom concept for Singapore, which will place a strong emphasis on creating a soothing and comfortable setting for customers, while incorporating green elements that underline the brand's sustainability and electrification credentials.

The move comes on the back of highly successful year for BMW so far in Singapore, with the brand reporting a 51.5 per cent increase in sales year-on-year for the first quarter of 2024. BMW will aim to consolidate its position with the introduction of even more new models later this year, including three new electric cars, namely the revised i4 four-door coupe, the i5 Touring station wagon, and the iX2 crossover SUV.

