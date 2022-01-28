Updated BMW 8 Series range launched, promises to blend luxury with performance

BMW has officially unveiled the latest iteration of the 8-Series line-up. As with the outgoing car, the facelifted models will be offered in all three body styles.

With the range of powerplants BMW intends to offer with each variant, expect each individual model to offer a drastically different experience behind the wheel.

More power under the hood

With the vanilla 8-series vehicles, owners have the choice of three engines. The top-of-the-line M850i packs a 4.4L V8 with a stout 530hp. This power is sent to all four wheels via BMW's intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

The 840i xDrive makes do with a 3.0L Inline-6 engine and 245hp, with a choice of either all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive. A diesel 840d is also available, packing a 3.0L turbodiesel Inline-6 mild hybrid powertrain producing 340bhp.

The hotted up M8 Competition will have propulsion courtesy of BMW's M TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine. It will output a healthy 625hp and 750Nm of torque. This power is sent via its M xDrive all-wheel-drive system to all four wheels, allowing the BMW to complete the century sprint in a mere 3.2 seconds.

These cars have been enhanced with know-how derived directly from the M8 GTE programme. With a more refined chassis and updated suspension, the car now promises increased dynamism, agility and precision.

Brake feel can be altered on the fly, affording the driver the freedom of choosing a more comfort-oriented or a more sport-oriented pedal feel. M-compound brake pads with carbon ceramic discs are also available as an option.

Refreshed exterior

The updated 8-Series lineup features a number of alterations over the original car. The cars now feature a more pronounced shoulder section and wider track width. Its roof now features a central indentation reminiscent of a "double bubble" found on classic racecars. You can spec yours in Carbon Fibre as an optional extra.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the new 8-series will all have a "BMW Motorsport" logo on the tailgate, wheel hub and bonnet instead of the usual BMW logo as a cherry on top.

Several new exterior colours have also been available, such as Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Isle of Man Green and BMW Tansanite Blue Metallic. You can request for your car to be finished in BMW's new Frozen finish.

Along with these updates, the M8 features the new BMW Laser Light equipped with cornering lights and a glare-free main beam. The lights are also available as M lamps Shadow Line fit for higher-end sports cars as an option. These were made to pair well with the signature kidney grille found in most BMWs.

Speaking of the kidney grille, in tandem with the headlights, they now offer a striking accentuation to all models of the 8 series with waterfall lighting. This will come as standard to all 8 series models and can be switched on and off manually by the driver.

Luxurious track-oriented interior

The interior combines driving pleasure, modern aesthetics and individual luxury - case in point? All 8-series models now come with Ambient Light, illuminating the dashboard contours as well as the doorsills.

All cars come with a multifunction steering wheel and gearshift paddles, with the M8 variant also coming with a Heads-Up Display (HUD) that relays M-specific information to the driver.

Another differentiating factor between the standard fare 8-series and the M8, is the inclusion of full carbon bucket seats in the latter. These feature an illuminated M8 logo on the headrests, visible carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces and slits for a multi-point seatbelt.

You'll get a full-leather Merino Alcantra variant, in combination with the electrically adjustable sports seats, in the regular 8-series. The 8-series range is also equally capable as a long-distance cruiser, with its long list of driver assist systems.

Both the 8 series and the M8 Competition feature front collision alert, lane change warning and lane departure warning, as well as traffic sign recognition with speed limit information as standard!

Visit BMW Singapore for more information on the car and test drives!

This article was first published in Motorist.