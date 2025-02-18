Updated BYD e6 now available for private hire drivers in Singapore

BYD's e6 electric people carrier has long been a popular choice among private hire drivers and commercial fleet operators like taxi companies and car sharing services. And now, the e6 has been given a mild update, with improved power and more space for passengers.

What's new on the latest e6?

Externally, the car looks exactly the same to the model that was launched here back in 2021. Interestingly though, BYD launched a similar model last year, the M6, which is a variation of the e6 but with slightly sleeker and more modern styling, and is targeted at private car buyers.

Most of the e6's changes are under the skin. For one, it now gets more power, with the electric motor now putting out 134hp and 250Nm of torque, up from 94hp and 180Nm of torque previously.

The car can now be charged faster too, with capability to accept up to 90kW DC fast charging, an improvement from the previous car's 60kW maximum charging speed. This allows the e6 to garner a full charge of its batteries in slightly over an hour, down from an hour and a half previously.

The other major change is that the e6 is now a seven-seater, whereas previously it was exclusively a five-seater. The seats can be folded down for more flexibility and boot space as well, in contrast with the previous car where the rear bench seat was fixed in place.

Can I buy one?

Not as a private customer.

BYD is offering the updated e6 exclusively for private hire drivers and fleet operators. As such, there is no official retail price for the e6, but it is expected to cost slightly under $150,000 with COE.

For added peace of mind, Vantage Automotive Limited, the official distributor for BYD cars in Singapore, is offering free servicing and a battery warranty for the e6 for 10 years or 500,000km (whichever comes first).

BYD and Vantage have also announced that new e6 customers will get to enjoy 20 per cent discount on charging rates with selected charging operators for the first year of ownership. It is also offering flexible financing options, as well as free gifts such as an in-car camera and solar film installation.

