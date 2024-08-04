Updated Honda HR-V arrives in Singapore

The updated Honda HR-V is now available here in Singapore.

The popular crossover returns here with a new black trim piece atop its grille, alongside a redesigned bumper to match, building on the car's already sleek and contemporary design. Also new for the exterior of the car are redesigned horizontal taillights.

The cabin of the Honda HR-V, meanwhile, now gets a redesigned centre console with USB Type C ports, while higher up, there's also a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen which comes complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Honda's famous ULTRA seats, which allow you to fold their bases upwards to free up space for the storage of tall items, continues to be available in this HR-V.

The Honda HR-V continues to be available here starting with a petrol-only option that makes use of a 117bhp 1.5-litre VTEC engine paired to a continuously variable transmission, which gives the crossover a claimed fuel economy of 16.4km/L.

An e:HEV hybrid option is also available, which also makes use of a 1.5-litre engine and promises to deliver a fuel economy of 20.4km/L.

Kah Motor states that the thickness and placement of sound insulation and soundproofing materials on the dashboard, roof, and floor of this hybrid variant have been optimised reduce overall noise levels in the cabin.

The Honda HR-V comes to Singapore equipped with safety features including a Collision Mitigation Braking System and driver assistance features including Adaptive Cruise Control and a Lane Keeping Assist System amongst others.

Kah Motor is offering a five-year unlimited mileage warranty for the HR-V and hybrid variants get a five-year battery warranty.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.