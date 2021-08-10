Updated Kia Cerato now available in Singapore

Cycle & Carriage Kia has debuted the updated Cerato family saloon.

It is the first model from the Korean carmaker to sport the new logo. It will be available in three variants - L, EX and GT Line - with prices starting from $87,999 with COE.

Redesigned exterior

The latest Cerato features a revised front end with a slimmer "tiger nose" grille, new headlights and a new bumper.

PHOTO: kia.com

Compared to the pre-facelift model, where the headlights and grille were separated, they now resemble a single component.

The car's rear end gets the same treatment as well, with a new bumper and redesigned tail-lights.

Kia Cerato: Interior improvements

The biggest upgrades to the Cerato can be found inside it.

The instrument panel in the EX and GT Line variants gets a larger 4.2-inch supervision cluster. Also enlarged is the infotainment display, which is now a 10.25-inch unit in both EX and GT Line models.

L variants are equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen instead.

PHOTO: kia.com

Also new for the higher-spec variants are the electric parking brake and High-Beam Assist function. Both the EX and GT Line also come with several new safety features as standard.

These include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. Safe Exit Warning, and Smart Cruise Control with stop and go, are also standard.

Unchanged, however, is the Kia Cerato's drivetrain. The naturally aspirated 1.6-litre inline-four and six-speed automatic transmission is carried over from the preceding model. It continues to deliver 126hp (128PS) and 155Nm.

Availability

The Kia Cerato is now available at Cycle & Carriage, with prices (correct at time of writing) starting from $87,999 with COE. All three variants are VES-neutral (band B).

Specifications

Kia Cerato 1.6 (A)

Engine: 1591cc, 16-valves, inline-four

Max power: 126hp (128PS) at 6300rpm

Max torque: 155Nm at 4850rpm

Power to weight: 103.3hp per tonne (L), 97.9hp per tonne (EX and GT Line)

Gearbox: six-speed automatic with manual select

Zero to 100km/h: 11.6 seconds

Top speed: 195km/h

Consumption: 15.2km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: $87,999 (L), $97,999 (EX), $103,999 (GT Line)

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Kia

This article was first published in torque.