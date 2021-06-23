Updated Land Rover Discovery lands in Singapore

The facelifted Land Rover Discovery is now officially in Singapore.

The seven-seater SUV now comes with better connectivity, improved efficiency and an even more comfortable cabin.

Its redesigned exterior features a new front bumper, new LED headlights, animated sweeping indicators and new LED tail-lights. The latter are joined together by a new Gloss Black panel.

Inside, the Land Rover Discovery now comes with the brand's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. It boasts an 11.4-inch touchscreen, which is 48 per cent larger than before.

Pivi Pro promises quicker loading times for the navigation function, thanks to a backup battery that hastens initialisation. Two LTE modems enable the system to stream media while downloading updates without slowing performance.

To improve occupant comfort, the Land Rover Discovery has a redesigned second-row bench with longer and thicker cushions, as well as greater lateral support.

Buyers can now specify the optional Cabin Air Ionisation, which scans incoming air and automatically filters it to reduce allergens and other harmful particles.

Also optional is the new Activity Key, which functions like a wearable smartwatch. It lets the wearer lock, unlock and start the car without the key fob present, making it convenient for owners who don't want to carry the key while engaging in outdoor sports.

Land Rover Discovery: Performance

Key to the Discovery's improved efficiency is its new powertrain, which incorporates a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The turbocharged 2-litre inline-4 produces 296hp (300PS, 221kW) and 400Nm. It propels the SUV from rest to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds. Land Rover claims a combined fuel consumption of 10.5km/L.

To further enhance comfort, the latest Discovery comes with air suspension and Adaptive Dynamics damper technology as standard.

The latter monitors vehicle movements up to 500 times per second and optimises the dampers in response to road and driver inputs to help maintain a composed and flat ride.

Prices for the new Land Rover Discovery currently start from $365,999 with COE.

Specifications

Land Rover Discovery SE 2.0 (A)

Engine: 1997cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged, 48V mild hybrid

Max power: 296hp (300PS, 221kW) at 5500rpm

Max torque: 400Nm at 1500-4500rpm

Power to weight:134hp per tonne

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select

0-100 km/h: 6.9 seconds

Top speed: 201km/h

Consumption: 10.5km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $365,999 (after $20k VES surcharge)

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

This article was first published in Torque.