Updated Mercedes-Benz CLS models launched in Singapore

The updated Mercedes-Benz CLS models are now officially in Singapore, four years after the launch of the third-generation car.

Two variants are available from official agent Cycle & Carriage Industries: the CLS450 4Matic and the CLS53 4Matic+ AMG. The former currently starts from $488,888, while the latter is priced at $541,888. Both amounts are inclusive of COE.

Design refinements

The CLS450 has the new “Mercedes-Benz pattern” grille. First seen on the latest C-Class model, it features three-dimensional stars with chrome surfaces. The CLS is also offered with a new paint colour called Spectral Blue Metallic.

Specify the AMG Line Exterior and you’ll get elements that include an AMG-specific front apron with an A-wing in black, a front splitter in silver chrome and high-gloss black flics. Multi-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels, which are painted in black with a high-sheen finish, are standard.

Inside, the new CLS comes with a redesigned steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather with spokes in high-gloss black. A two-zone sensor pad on the wheel rim detects whether the driver’s hands are on the wheel.

Drivers who tick the Driving Assistance Package option will be supported by Active Distance Assist Distronic and Active Steering Assist. With the new sensor pads, steering movements are no longer needed to tell the system that the driver is in control.

Two new trim finishes – open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood – are offered to CLS buyers. And with regard to upholstery, two new colour combinations are available: grey/magma grey and sienna brown/black.

Manufacture for more customisation

CLS drivers seeking greater personalisation now have a greater selection of paintwork hues and interior upholstery. Paint colours such as mystic blue and emerald green are now available for all equipment versions.

Those opting for the two-tone Manufaktur cabin with Nappa leather have five new combinations that include classic red/black, truffle brown/black and yacht blue/black to choose from.

CLS53 4Matic+.

Range-topping variant

Like the pre-facelift CLS, the top variant in the line-up is the Mercedes-AMG CLS53 4Matic+.

Like the CLS450, the CLS53 also has a redesigned front end. But instead of a “starry” grille, it has the AMG signature grille with vertical bars. The windscreen frames come in polished aluminium. If the Night Package is optioned, these will be finished in high-gloss black.

Tick the box for the AMG Night package or AMG Exterior II Carbon Package and the mirrors will either come in high-gloss black or have housings made from carbon fibre.

Sporty elements in the cockpit include the AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather/ Dinamica microfibre or Nappa leather alone. The CLS53 also features the “Race” driving mode with Drift Mode.

Drivetrains

Like the pre-facelift model, the CLS450 4Matic and CLS53 4Matic+ models are powered by turbocharged three-litre straight-six engines with Mercedes’ EQ Boost.

EQ Boost gives the driver an additional 21hp (22PS, 16kW) and 250Nm from the integrated starter generator (ISG). These additional figures help smooth out the torque delivery at low speeds and also power the 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The CLS450 4Matic is capable of 362hp (367PS) and 500Nm, and has a century sprint time of 4.8 seconds. Its 4Matic all-wheel-drive system has a fixed 45/55 torque split between the front and rear axles.

Meanwhile, the CLS53 4Matic+ pumps out 429hp (435PS) and 520Nm, enabling it to clock a zero to 100km/h time of 4.6 seconds. Unlike the CLS450 though, its 4Matic+ system is fully variable.

Both CLS models are equipped with nine-speed automatic transmissions.

Safety systems

The CLS450 and CLS53 feature numerous driver assistance and safety systems. These include Active Brake Assist, which helps prevent or mitigate mishaps by automatically braking the car if the driver does nothing in the event of a possible collision.

The system can brake the car after detecting stationary vehicles and pedestrians. It also works when making a turn across the oncoming lane.

Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and the 360-degree camera, on the other hand, helps the driver find, enter and leave parking spaces automatically. When leaving a parking space, the system is able to warn of traffic crossing behind the car and automatically apply the brakes, too.

Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4Matic 3.0 (A)

Engine: 2999cc, 24-valves, inline-6, turbocharged, 48-volt mild hybrid

Max power: 362hp (367PS, 270kW) at 5500-6100rpm

Max torque: 500Nm at 1600-4500rpm

Gearbox: 9-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 250km/h (governed)

Consumption: 10.4km/L (combined)

Price incl COE: From $488,888 (after $25k VES surcharge)

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Industries

Mercedes-AMG CLS53 4Matic+ 3.0 (A)

Engine: 2999cc, 24-valves, inline-6, turbocharged, 48-volt mild hybrid

Max power: 429hp (435PS, 320kW) at 5500-6100rpm

Max torque: 520Nm at 1800-5800rpm

Power to weight: 216.7hp per tonne

Gearbox: 9-speed automatic with manual select

0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 250km/h (governed)

Consumption: 10.2km/L (combined)

Price incl COE: From $541,888 (after $25k VES surcharge)

