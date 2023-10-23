Updated Mercedes-Benz GLA here, starting at $268,888

Mercedes-Benz's premium small SUV, receives a middle-of-life update. The GLA returns, first with two variants, the GLA 180 Progressive Line and the high(er) performance Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC.

New external tweaks to one of Singapore's favourite premium compact SUVs include LED High Performance front headlamps, which flank a redesigned grille, featuring vertical louvres and horizontal fin. Rear LEDs are also now standard equipment, while within the list of new options, Mercedes-Benz has also included a new Spectral Blue paint colour. There is also a selection of re-designed 18- to 20-inch wheels to suit your fancy.

Across the model range, all cars are equipped with a pair of 10.25-inch screens as standard for the instrument cluster, and the infotainment touchscreen. This is now powered by the latest iteration of the MBUX, featuring new display driver display styles: "Classic", "Dynamic" the latter featuring a new rev-counter, and "Discreet" mode, which only displays essential drive data.

Wireless editions of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, provide connectivity for mobile devices, and Mercedes has also added one more USB-C port, and increased charging power. All USB ports are also easier to locate, as they are now illuminated.

Along with the revised driver display, Mercedes has also included three Navigation, Assistance and Services modes, and ten colour words of Ambient Light.

To improve on its road manners, the GLA also receives an upgrade of its Driving Assistance package, which Mercedes-Benz say, enables for more comfortable control of the Lane Keeping Assist, through the Active Steering Control.

The GLA 180 Progressive retains the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol in-line four, which produces 134hp, and 230Nm. This is coupled to the familiar 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission. What is new is the 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture (MHEV), which provides 14hp of additional boost.

The MHEV allows the GLA to coast over distances with the engine switched off, while providing recuperation for both the 12V and 48V batteries. The starter-generator also provides the added advantage of a smoother engine start-stop.

"The Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV continues to be popular with drivers in Singapore looking for an introduction to the world of Mercedes-Benz SUVs. In line with our ambition to halve carbon emissions per passenger car over the lifecycle by 2030, the GLA is now a mild hybrid that provides drivers with a more dynamic drive, made even more comfortable, while emitting less.

Coupled with the latest iteration of MBUX, our suite of connected infotainment multimedia features, we hope drivers in Singapore continue to find the new GLA desirable as they did with previous iterations, and look forward to moving in-tandem with them toward a more sustainable future." said Claudius Steinhof, President & CEO Daimler South East Asia.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

The current range-topping GLA SUV, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged-four. The engine, which is good for 302hp and 400Nm, is married to their AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission, with drive put to asphalt via its AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. It is also now equipped with the same MHEV architecture found in the GLA 180; which means that new owners will benefit from improved fuel efficiency, and an additional boost of 14hp.

"Sporty car things" include the latest generation of the AMG Performance steering, which comes with easy-access AMG steering wheel buttons; which ensure that important functions are accessible without drivers needing to take their hands off the steering wheel.

The GLA 35 is available with new rim options of 20-inch AMG wheels in a five double spoke design, or a choice of two different 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is now available with prices starting at $268,888, including COE (accurate as of Oct 19).

ALSO READ: 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron 50 is an understated classy vehicle despite small boot space

This article was first published in CarBuyer.