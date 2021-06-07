Updated Mini range now available in Singapore

Mini Asia, in conjunction with official agent Eurokars Habitat, have launched the fourth-generation Mini range in Singapore.

PHOTO: Torque

Updated designs and upgraded technologies feature across the range, which includes the three-door and five-door, John Cooper Works (JCW) and electric models.

A new exterior design

The latest Minis have a new, reduced and clear design language that “directs the eye to the essentials”.

PHOTO: Torque

Notable highlights include a larger grille forming a single unbroken hexagon, and air intakes that have replaced fog lights.

These updates create a more dominant front end and improve aerodynamics. The rear has also received significant design updates with model-specific rear apron geometry.

Enhanced cabins

The “reduced design” approach has been applied to the cars’ interiors as well. All models have a new sports leather steering wheel, with newly designed wheel spokes and a black panel concept for the multifunction controls.

In addition, a five-inch digital screen behind the steering wheel – which was first seen in the John Cooper Works GP – is fitted as standard.

PHOTO: Torque

Also standard is the infotainment system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen surrounded by a laser-engraved LED ring. And for the first time, the connected navigation package is standard across all variants.

The navigation system, which includes real time traffic information, helps ensure that drivers are kept on the best possible route. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging are also available for added convenience.

Mr Kidd Yam, Head of Mini Asia, said: “These cars are premium, urban, and thrillingly playful. No matter which version you choose, you will see a great leap in modern design, technology and pure Mini-ness while staying true to its iconic, classic go-kart design.”

The new models can be viewed at the Mini Habitat showroom. The range can also be accessed via the Mini online gallery, which provides the latest information on the models along with ongoing promotions.

New loyalty programme

Mini Fam, a first-of-its-kind loyalty programme for owners in Singapore, was also introduced today.

Members enjoy perks such as advance booking for Mini Getaway drive events, as well as priority registration for curated workshops and other experiences.

Owners who get their friends and family to join the community share a referral bonus.

They receive a $700 shopping voucher, while the new owner gets a $300 shopping voucher.

All new owners are automatically subscribed to the complimentary loyalty programme, Meanwhile, existing owners will receive a confirmation email for their subscription.

Alternatively, they may enquire about their eligibility for the programme by emailing mini.info@eurokars.com.sg.

