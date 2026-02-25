Updated Skoda Enyaq arrives in Singapore

Looking for something just a little larger than the Skoda Elroq we drove a few months back? You're in luck: Skoda Singapore has launched the facelifted Enyaq here.

Now measuring in at 4,658mm long and 1,879mm wide, this Skoda Enyaq occupies a footprint that's a touch larger than the Elroq, which occupies a footprint that's 4,488mm long and 1,884mm wide.

On the outside, this updated Enyaq also gets a new exterior that doesn't look too different from the Elroq. At the front, this Enyaq has ditched its Crystal Face 'grille' in favour of what the firm describes as a 'Tech-Deck' face. This comprises of a Dark Chrome bar at the front, which houses a host of light bands and the car's daytime running lights at either end.

Look closely and you might also spot that the 'Skoda' wordmark now appears on the end of the bonnet of this car, replacing the Skoda logo that its predecessor featured.

At the rear, the Enyaq's LED taillights have also been redesigned to mirror the light bands of its head lights, while the 'Skoda' text that appears on the car's tailgate now comes in Dark Chrome.

The changes to this updated Enyaq are not all aesthetic. Skoda states that this body has also seen a host of aerodynamic changes so the car's drag coefficient now stands at Cd 0.245, an improvement on the Cd 0.256 figure of its predecessor. A more aerodynamic body means the car is more efficient at cutting through the air when you're driving at speed and translates to improved range.

And you'll also find plenty of changes to the model when you step into its cabin.

Singapore-bound examples of the Enyaq are set to feature an augmented reality head-up display, completing the 5.0-inch digital driver's display and the 13-inch infotainment display.

This Skoda Enyaq also comes with an electric panoramic sunroof, sports seats upholstered in black Suedia/leather, and a 12-speaker Canton premium sound system. Those at the rear will even find that the rear doors here come with integrated sunshades. And if that's not enough to combat our island's warm weather, this Skoda Enyaq also comes equipped with a three-zone climate control system.

The car also offers a total of 585 litres of space for your luggage, but fold the rear seats down and this space expands to a total of 1,710 litres.

Local examples of the Skoda Enyaq will come with a 63kWh battery (gross), giving the car a WLTP range of 434km. This battery can be charged at a maximum power of 165kW. Skoda states that at this power, charging up this battery will also take just 24 minutes. A full charge via an alternating current charger, meanwhile, will take a total of six hours and 30 minutes.

The car also comes equipped with a 150kW electric motor that powers its rear wheels, allowing it to complete the century sprint in just 8.1 seconds.

The Skoda Enyaq is priced from $247,900 (inclusive of COE).

