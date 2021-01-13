Updated Subaru XV launched in Singapore

The updated Subaru XV is now available in Singapore.

Exterior-wise, it has been given a new grille and bumpers to make it look sportier than the pre-facelift sibling.

More significantly, the XV has received improvements to its powertrain and all-wheel-drive, to give it more surefootedness and off-roading ability.

The Subaru XV is now equipped with X-Mode, which offers two terrain settings: snow/dirt and deep snow/mud. These settings give drivers a bit more flexibility when traversing such tricky conditions.

To enhance its drivability, the XV now comes with SI-Drive, which lets the driver choose “Intelligent” or “Sport” mode.

PHOTO: Subaru

“Intelligent” tells the vehicle to prioritise efficiency by making throttle inputs smoother, which helps better fuel economy. “Sport” heightens drivetrain’s responses to driver inputs.

Apart from X-Mode and SI-Drive, engineers have also improved the Subaru XV’s suspension by optimising the coils and dampers, to provide an even more comfortable ride.

Unchanged, on the other hand, is the SUV’s powerplant. It continues to be powered by a naturally aspirated 2-litre flat-4 that produces 154hp (156PS) and 194Nm.

Specifications

Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight (A)

Engine: 1995cc, 16-valves, flat-4

Max power: 154hp (156PS) at 6000rpm

Max torque: 196Nm at 4000rpm

Power to weight: 106.8hp per tonne

Gearbox: CVT

0-100km/h: 10.4 seconds

Top speed:194km/h

Consumption:14.3km/L (combined)

Price incl COE: $112,800 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Motor Image

This article was first published in Torque.