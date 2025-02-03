Updated Tesla Model Y arrives in Singapore

Tesla has unveiled the updated Model Y right here in Singapore at ION Orchard, just a few days after the car was first officially revealed.

The new Model Y has received quite a dramatic change to its exterior sheet metal, with a new lightbar now featuring prominently at its front — a design feature that brings the Model Y closer in design to the Cybertruck.

Below this new lighting arrangement also sits a new front camera. Now located within the car's front intake, this new camera is designed to offer users a clearer picture ahead of the car should they need to rely on its feed to drive through tight spaces.

For those wondering, this camera comes paired with its own water jet, so you need not step out of the car to wipe it clean. Tesla additionally states that this new camera also provides a wide field of view, allowing it to contribute to the car's assisted driving and smart summon features.

The rear of the Model Y has also seen a significant design change, with the taillights now connected via a panel that reflects light emitted from a recessed LED element.

Look beyond this new element and you'll notice that the model also now sports the 'Tesla' name spelt out on its tailgate, while the rear diffuser has also been redesigned, aiding to reduce the car's overall air resistance while optimising its lift balance between its front and rear wheels.

And the changes to the car's cabin are just as dramatic. At the rear, the Model Y now comes equipped with rear seats that can fold down or deploy electronically with the press of a button, so those who frequently need to carry large amounts of cargo will have an easier time making use of the car's total of 2,130 litres of cargo space.

Passengers in the second row also now have access to their own screen, from which they can adjust the rear air-conditioning settings or play games while the vehicle is charging up.

For those seated at the front, the Model Y also now comes with ventilated seats, while drivers will be glad to note that the car has retained a dedicated indicator stalk. The ambient lighting system for the Model Y also now stretches further back into the car's rear doors.

All passengers are sure to appreciate the fact that this new Model Y promises a quieter cabin thanks to the use of double-layer glass for all windows, and the fact that its panoramic glass roof features silver-coated glass designed to further reduce the total UV rays and heat entering the cabin.

Customers here can opt for a limited 'launch series' of the Model Y, which comes equipped with a customised launch badge at the rear, a special puddle light badge, and doorsills complete with the 'launch series' wordmark.

Two variants of the Model Y are currently available for order here in Singapore. The 'RWD' variant offers a WLTP range of 466km, posts a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds, and can be yours from $223,127. This variant can be charged at a maximum power of 175kW, which adds up to 229km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

A 'Long-Range All-Wheel Drive' variant is also available, offering a WLTP range of 551km, a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds (if you opt for the launch series), and can be had from $247,251. This variant can be charged at a maximum power of 250kW, allowing up to 266km of range to be added in 15 minutes.

Tesla Singapore informs us that the 'RWD' variant Model Y delivers a power output of 340bhp, while the 'Long-Range All-Wheel Drive' variant delivers a total of 505bhp. The updated Tesla Model Y can be viewed at the level 1 Atrium of ION Orchard, located at 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801 from now until Feb 15, 2025.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Tesla Model Y Electric RWD (A) $223,127 Tesla Model Y Electric Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (A) $247,251

This article was first published in sgCarMart.