URA launches 2 GLS sites in Core Central Region: Peck Hay Road and River Valley Green

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two Government Land Sales (GLS) sites in the Core Central Region (CCR) on April 9, located at Peck Hay Road in Newton and River Valley Green (Parcel C).

The two plots are expected to yield a combined total of about 785 private homes, forming parts of the 4,575 residential units to be released via the Confirmed List of the 1H2026 GLS programme.

The tender for the Peck Hay Road and River Valley Green (Parcel C) sites will close on June 11 and June 18 respectively.

Table of contents

April 2026 GLS launch details

Peck Hay Road GLS: Upcoming condo near Newton MRT

River Valley Green (Parcel C): Final condo addition to the cluster

What homebuyers need to know

April 2026 GLS launch details

Location Peck Hay Road River Valley Green (Parcel C) Site area 5,513.5 sq m 11,516 sq m Land use Residential Residential Max. GFA 27,017 sq m 40,306 sq m Max. height Mid-rise Zone: 90m SHD

High-rise Zone: 145m SHD 164m SHD Est. no. of units 315 470 Tenure 99 years 99 years Tender closing June 11 June 18

Peck Hay Road GLS: Upcoming condo near Newton MRT

The Peck Hay Road GLS site is one of the more compact plots on the 1H2026 Confirmed List, spanning about 0.55 hectares with a gross plot ratio of 4.9.

It is expected to yield around 315 private homes. The site sits along Scotts Road, directly opposite Sheraton Towers and adjacent to the NEA building, placing it firmly within an established and highly built-up part of the CCR.

Despite its relatively modest size, the location stands out.

The plot is within a short walking distance of Newton MRT station, offering connectivity via both the Downtown and North-South Lines.

This gives future residents quick access to Orchard Road as well as the CBD, making it one of the most centrally located sites in the current GLS slate.

Beyond its immediate attributes, the site also sits within a broader transformation zone.

Under the URA Master Plan 2025, the Newton, Scotts Road, and Monk's Hill area is set to evolve into a mixed-use "urban village" over the next 10 to 15 years, with an estimated 5,000 new homes alongside enhanced amenities and public spaces.

This longer-term potential is likely to appeal to developers looking beyond near-term returns.

Notably, this is the second GLS plot to be launched in the Newton precinct since the Master Plan was unveiled.

A nearby Bukit Timah Road site, released in November 2025, attracted strong interest and was awarded at S$1,820 psf ppr — marking one of the highest land rates for a pure residential GLS site in the CCR, second only to the Cuscaden Road transaction in 2018.

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Against this backdrop, Peck Hay Road could offer developers a first-mover advantage in a rejuvenating neighbourhood.

Its smaller scale may also help to manage development risk, which typically supports broader participation.

Market watchers expect the site to draw between six and eight bids, with top bids projected in the range of $1,650 to $1,750 psf ppr.

River Valley Green (Parcel C): Final condo addition to the cluster

The River Valley Green (Parcel C) site spans about 11,516 sq m and can potentially yield around 470 private homes.

Located next to Great World MRT station and River Valley Primary School, the plot sits within a well-established residential enclave, just a short walk from the Singapore River and Robertson Quay.

This is also the last remaining parcel in a cluster that has already seen a strong market response.

Earlier sites — Parcel A and Parcel B — are being developed into River Green and River Modern, both of which recorded take-up rates above 90 per cent at launch. That performance provides a clear indication of sustained demand for new homes in the area.

Its central location near Orchard Road places it within easy reach of key retail and lifestyle amenities. Great World mall is accessible via the MRT linkway, while Kim Seng Park, the Singapore River promenade, and the dining options along Robertson Quay are all within walking distance.

The upcoming Zyon Galleria is also expected to add to the area's retail mix in the coming years.

Notably, recent launches in the vicinity have already crossed the $3,000 psf mark on average. This gives developers a clear pricing benchmark, which in turn supports more confident land bids.

Current projections suggest that this plot could attract five to seven bids, with top bids potentially reaching between $1,550 and $1,650 psf ppr.

What homebuyers need to know

Beyond the Peck Hay Road and River Valley Green (Parcel C) sites, most of the 1H2026 Confirmed List is concentrated in the Outside Central Region (OCR) and Rest of Central Region (RCR).

This leaves the two CCR plots as relatively limited additions to the new homes pipeline.

With CCR demand showing signs of recovery in recent months, the outcome of these tenders will be closely watched. Developer interest — and more importantly, the strength of bids — should offer a clearer indication of where the prime market is heading.

In time, both sites will form part of the next wave of CCR supply and set the tone for future projects in the central region.

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This article was first published in 99.co.