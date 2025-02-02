URA Master Plan updates to include more than 1,000 new homes in Toa Payoh East

A major housing development is set to transform Toa Payoh East, with over 1,000 new homes expected to be built on a 3.6-hectare site at the intersection of Kim Keat Avenue and Toa Payoh East. This location previously housed Singapore's first golf driving range within a public housing estate.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced the proposed amendment to the Master Plan 2019 on January 24, designating the site for residential use with a plot ratio of 4.1.

The proposed development aligns with efforts to support housing demand while leveraging the site's accessibility to existing amenities within Toa Payoh Town. Nearby facilities include Toa Payoh Polyclinic, Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, as well as reputable educational institutions such as St Andrew's Secondary School and St Andrew's Junior College.

Possible BTO under Standard or Plus classification

The Toa Payoh East site is estimated to accommodate between 1,100 and 1,300 public housing flats or approximately 1,650 to 1,800 private condominium units. However, given its proximity to existing public housing projects like the recently completed Kim Keat Ripples BTO, experts believe the site will likely be allocated for public housing.

[[nid:713863]]

Additionally, analysts note that while the site is close to the Central Expressway (CTE), potential concerns over traffic noise could make it less desirable for private condominium projects. Its position within a public housing neighbourhood also reduces the exclusivity that private developers typically seek.

The lack of train connectivity further lowers the Toa Payoh East site's potential value as a private residential plot under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme. Though the site is situated away from an MRT station, it still relatively boasts a central location. Therefore, future HDB flats developed on the site may fall under the Standard or Plus classification for BTO projects.

Efficient planning for new homes in Toa Payoh East

The Toa Payoh East site's significant size — equivalent in size to about five football fields — allows for multiple BTO projects. However, with HDB targeting the launch of 50,000 new flats between 2025 and 2027, developing the entire site under a single large-scale BTO project could accelerate the delivery of new homes.

On the contrary, should the site be allocated for condominium use, it would likely be divided into smaller GLS parcels, making them more financially viable for private developers.

Previously, part of the site housed a golf driving range, which was built in 1993 and ceased operations in 2018 before being demolished. The redevelopment of this site underscores the ongoing effort to optimise land use and provide much-needed housing in mature estates like Toa Payoh.

Other key updates on urban planning

In addition to the proposed housing development in Toa Payoh East, URA has announced three other amendments to the Master Plan 2019. These changes signal a continued focus on meeting housing needs, improving social infrastructure, and adapting urban spaces to serve evolving community requirements.

Migrant worker dormitory in Sengkang West

A land parcel between Seletar West Road 1 and Seletar West Road 3 is set to be rezoned from business to civic and community institution use. This will facilitate the construction of a 7,200-bed dormitory for migrant workers, an initiative first announced in October 2022.

Special education hub in Pasir Ris

The former Coral Primary School field at Pasir Ris Street 51 will be rezoned from open space to educational institution use. This will enable the development of Maitri School, a special education school for students with autism, operated by the Metta Welfare Association. The school will also include a facility to support former students.

Licensed nursing home in Potong Pasir

The land parcel at 1 Willow Avenue, currently occupied by St John's Home for Elderly Persons, will be rezoned from civic and community institutions to health and medical care use. The change supports the home's transition into a licensed nursing home by 2026, allowing it to cater to elderly residents with higher care needs.

[[nid:713686]]

This article was first published in 99.co.