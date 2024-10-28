URA plans for Tampines, Bishan, and Seletar Industrial Park will bring jobs closer to home

Just a few days ago, updates on upcoming HDB developments for Woodlands North Coast and Sembawang North within the 2025 BTO release were shared.

Now, Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) has announced its latest redevelopment strategies, this time for Tampines, Bishan, and Seletar. These plans are part of a broader push to decentralise economic hubs, offering residents more jobs closer to home.

Redevelopment of Tampines Town Centre

One of the main areas targeted for redevelopment is Tampines, with plans centring on mixed-use projects around Tampines MRT Station and Tampines Regional Centre.

The project aims to bring new housing, commercial spaces, and an integrated transport hub focused on the Tampines Bus Interchange and MRT station. These mixed-use developments will provide residents with seamless access to work, shopping, and leisure without travelling far.

To improve public transit and walkability, Tampines will see enhanced public spaces and infrastructure updates, including sheltered pathways and underground links.

These improvements will connect Tampines seamlessly to Our Tampines Hub, Sun Plaza Park, and nearby HDB blocks, making Tampines MRT redevelopment an example of URA's plans for Singapore's regional centres.

Bishan Town Centre transformation

The Bishan Town Centre is set to experience significant transformation as well. New office spaces will be introduced near Junction 8 and Bishan Bus Interchange, with plans to integrate these offices with retail outlets, community amenities, and public transit facilities.

Additional plazas will create gathering spaces for residents and visitors, encouraging a vibrant town centre.

The vision for Bishan also aligns with Singapore's car-lite initiative. Streets near Bishan MRT will prioritise pedestrians, making public transportation more accessible and appealing.

However, industry experts have pointed out some challenges here, noting that demand for office spaces in Bishan could be uncertain, as many companies still prefer being located near the CBD for proximity to essential services and networking.

New Industrial Park in Seletar

In Seletar East, a new industrial park is in development, aiming to attract high-tech industries like wafer fabrication. Situated on a 3.4 square-kilometre area close to Seletar Aerospace Park, this industrial site is being developed by JTC Corporation in phases over the coming years.

It's also set to include existing heritage structures, including bungalows, and natural areas like the Sungei Punggol Mangroves, where the URA will conduct environmental studies to ensure responsible development.

These high-tech facilities are part of Singapore's effort to establish Seletar as a critical zone for advanced industries, tying into the broader plans for Singapore's high-tech sector industrial parks.

A strategy for decentralisation across Singapore

The decentralisation strategy has been part of Singapore's long-term development goals, aiming to bring economic hubs closer to suburban neighbourhoods.

By expanding work and lifestyle amenities outside the CBD, Singapore plans to reduce commute times and ease central area congestion.

An additional highlight within this strategy is the proposed Changi East Urban District. Spanning 30 hectares, this "airport city" will focus on industries like aerospace and will feature a mix of commercial and public facilities near Changi Airport.

URA plans to look at international airport cities in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Istanbul to guide Changi's future urban district development.

Plans to maintain the CBD as Singapore's core financial hub

Even as decentralisation unfolds, the CBD will continue as Singapore's main financial hub. Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How emphasised the importance of maintaining the CBD as a vibrant, evolving space, with a focus on new mixed-use options.

To support this, the CBD Incentive Scheme and the Strategic Development Incentive will be reviewed to promote adaptive redevelopment in Singapore's downtown, ensuring it remains an economic powerhouse.

So, what exactly do these plans mean to you?

With the URA plans targeting Tampines, Bishan, and Seletar, significant changes are on the horizon for you and your community.

For one, these new developments could dramatically reduce the need for long commutes. By creating more workplaces closer to residential areas, URA aims to make it easier for you to work near home, saving time and reducing transit expenses.

As new mixed-use hubs emerge, especially around Tampines and Bishan MRT stations, you can expect a blend of commercial and residential spaces, catering to various needs within walking distance.

Furthermore, these developments could spur local business opportunities. New office spaces, shops, and facilities will mean more local jobs, from retail and service positions to roles in emerging high-tech industries.

For families, having essential amenities nearby also offers an enhanced quality of life. Spaces for leisure, like public plazas and pedestrian pathways, will promote a sense of community while encouraging car-lite living. In Seletar, a high-value industrial park will bring high-tech manufacturing and research jobs, further supporting Singapore's economic growth.

Altogether, this decentralisation strategy looks to transform Singapore into a more interconnected, sustainable city where job opportunities and amenities are accessible within each region.

This article was first published in 99.co.