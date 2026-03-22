URA releases Town Hall Link GLS site: A restart for Jurong Lake District's mega transformation

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has released a 3.7-hectare white site at Town Hall Link under the Reserve List of the 1H2026 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The plot sits within the Jurong Lake District (JLD), an area planned to evolve into the largest mixed-use business district outside Singapore's city centre.

The site was previously part of a larger master developer parcel launched in 2023. That tender closed in 2024 without an award after the sole bid was considered too low.

The Town Hall Link site has since been carved out from that original parcel, effectively reintroducing part of the development opportunity back to the market.

Table of contents

Future mega mixed-use development in JLD

Location within Jurong East's growing transport hub

Established amenities around the Town Hall Link site

Infrastructure works to support the upcoming development

What it means for future homebuyers

Future mega mixed-use development in JLD

The Town Hall Link site forms part of what was previously a 6.5-hectare master developer plot introduced in 2023.

That earlier tender closed in March 2024 with a single consortium bid of about $2.5 billion, translating to roughly $640 psf per plot ratio.

The bid was ultimately not accepted, and the original site was later reconfigured into separate parcels.

Even after being carved out, the Town Hall Link plot remains a sizeable development opportunity. The 3.7-hectare site can yield a gross floor area of about 186,139 sq m with a gross plot ratio of five.

Current planning parameters allow for a mixed-use development that could include around 1,200 private residential units, alongside a minimum of 40,000 sq m of office space.

Planning parameters also allocate between 20,000 and 44,000 sq m for retail and other commercial uses. In addition, about 24,000 sq m may be developed as serviced apartments.

The remaining gross floor area offers flexibility. It can accommodate additional offices or hotel space, or be used for complementary facilities such as sports, recreation, and civic or community-related uses.

In total, the development could generate close to two million sq ft of floor area.

This places the project among the larger integrated developments in the western region and positions it as a key component of the next phase of growth within Jurong Lake District.

Location within Jurong East's growing transport hub

Connectivity is one of the most notable advantages of the Town Hall Link site.

The plot sits within walking distance of the Jurong East MRT interchange, which currently serves both the North-South Line and the East-West Line.

In the coming years, the area will see the addition of two more MRT lines.

The Jurong Region Line is expected to begin operations in stages from around 2028, while the Cross Island Line station serving Jurong Lake District is scheduled for completion around 2032.

Once these lines are operational, developments in the area will effectively be linked to four MRT lines, significantly strengthening connectivity within the west and to the rest of Singapore.

The Cross Island Line, in particular, will shorten travel times across the island. Journeys between Jurong Lake District and Pasir Ris could be reduced by roughly 20 minutes compared with current travel routes.

Further rail enhancements are also planned for the longer term, including the West Coast Extension, which will connect the Jurong Region Line to the Circle Line at Kent Ridge in the early 2040s.

Established amenities around the Town Hall Link site

Jurong East has already developed into one of Singapore's most established suburban commercial nodes.

The precinct around the MRT interchange currently contains about 185,000 to 200,000 sq m of office space and roughly 2,000 residential units.

Retail and lifestyle amenities are well established in the area.

Major malls such as IMM, Westgate and Jem sit within the Jurong Gateway commercial hub, while Ng Teng Fong General Hospital provides a large healthcare anchor nearby.

These developments have helped shape the district into a key commercial centre for the western region.

Several additional projects are also expected to add further activity in the coming years.

These include the new Science Centre and Jurong Gateway Hub, an integrated transport hub that will include a bus interchange, library, community club, sports facilities, offices and retail spaces.

Together, these developments will expand the range of amenities and services available in the area.

Infrastructure works to support the upcoming development

Preparatory works in the area are already underway as part of the broader development of Jurong Lake District.

These include demolition of existing structures and construction works associated with the future Cross Island Line station.

Additional infrastructure improvements are also planned around the Town Hall Link site.

These include new roads, diversion of underground services, removal of decommissioned roads and the construction of covered pedestrian connections to nearby MRT stations.

Within the development itself, the future project will incorporate several district-level infrastructure systems. These include a district cooling plant and a pneumatic waste conveyance system central station.

Such systems are intended to improve energy efficiency and support environmental sustainability across future developments within the district.

What it means for future homebuyers

The Town Hall Link site is currently on the Reserve List of the Government Land Sales programme, which means it will only be launched for tender if a developer submits an application at a minimum acceptable price or if there is sufficient market interest.

If the site is triggered, the residential component of Town Hall Link development could appeal to both homebuyers and investors, particularly given the limited supply of new private homes in the immediate area.

Recent launches provide some insight into potential demand. For instance, the redevelopment of the former JCube mall into the mixed-use project J'den saw strong buyer response in November 2023, selling 88 per cent of its 368 units on launch day.

The broader western region also hosts a substantial base of HDB households and private housing, which could support a steady stream of upgraders over time.

Combined with new office space and lifestyle amenities, the Town Hall Link project is set to enhance the precinct's long-term appeal for both owner-occupiers and investors.

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This article was first published in 99.co.