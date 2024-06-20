Urgent Care Centre doctor dispels common misconceptions about urgent and private healthcare in Singapore

Picking a healthcare provider may be daunting, especially if you find yourself overwhelmed by questions about insurance coverage while stuck in hypotheticals about the future state of your health.

However, it all really boils down to four main considerations, according to Dr Adrian Wong, a Senior Resident Physician at Gleneagles Hospital's Urgent Care Centre (UCC).

"The important considerations for medical care are the 3Cs and 1R - convenience, condition, cost and reputation," shared Dr Wong.

In an in-depth interview with AsiaOne, the seasoned UCC physician also shared more about his healthcare experience and dispelled three common misconceptions that people might have about private care.

Read on to learn more about choosing a healthcare provider before your next doctor's visit.

Myth 1: Private and public hospitals in Singapore have long wait times

Dr Wong clocks 12-hour shifts at the UCC, attending to around 15 to 30 patients per shift. The UCC is open 24/7, but evenings, weekends, and public holidays are when he sees a higher patient volume, which may lead to a slight increase in waiting times.

Waiting times at hospitals are a perennial worry for Singaporeans, but they may not fluctuate as drastically as you think. The typical average waiting time at Gleneagles Hospital's UCC is 30 minutes, by Dr Wong's observations.

"Waiting times depend on the number of patients and the severity of their medical conditions," he adds. "Cases where the patient is in severe pain, has abnormal vital signs or potentially serious conditions, he/she will require priority or immediate attention."

In fact, Dr Wong recounted an incident years ago during a consultation when his patient unexpectedly collapsed. The patient's heart stopped, and he had to revive her with a cardiac defibrillator.

"There are situations where a shorter waiting time may save a life or reduce the chances of a bad outcome, such as heart attack or stroke, where every minute before treatment counts," he explained.

For this reason, patients should not have to wait long or travel far to their next treatment appointment. Dr Wong pointed out that specialist appointments at the Gleneagles Hospital can be arranged within 24 hours, and its UCC, operating theatres, and imaging centre (which provides a comprehensive suite of services including MRI, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound) are all situated within the same block, ensuring that patients can get diagnosed and treated expeditiously.

Myth 2: Private hospitals equate to huge medical bills

It's a bitter pill to swallow, but medical bills can become quite expensive if you're not paying attention. Naturally, the fear of hefty bills motivates people to opt for public healthcare first.

"MediSave, MediShield Life and insurances such as Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) and Personal Accident (PA) plans can be used at Gleneagles Hospital UCC. With these, there can be minimal out-of-pocket costs," Dr Wong elaborated.

Furthermore, PA insurance policies may cover accident-related injuries and even diseases such as Dengue fever, Zika infection, food poisoning, Avian Influenza or 'Bird flu' due to certain viral strains as well as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

For enquiries on your IP, panel doctors, or to schedule appointments with specialists, you can send a WhatsApp text to the 24/7 Parkway Insurance Concierge at 9834 0999.

Myth 3: Private hospitals are smaller and may be lacking in facilities or specialists

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) website, the SCDF ambulances convey patients to the nearest appropriate public hospital by travel time. Medical staff at Singapore's public hospitals are well-equipped to treat individuals in urgent need, whether it be traumatic injuries or the sudden onset of severe symptoms.

However, there are times when high patient load may trigger crunches at A&E departments, which may in turn lead to long waiting times for admission. Singaporeans need not worry though, as there are plenty of health facilities to cater to those in need, including acute private hospitals such as Gleneagles Hospital.

Gleneagles Hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical care and depth of clinical expertise, with services provided by a significant number of medical specialists.

"We have on-call specialists for almost every medical specialty available in Gleneagles Hospital for admission or to perform specialised procedures," Dr Wong added.

Your choice of healthcare provider depends on your needs

Ultimately, Dr Wong believes private healthcare offers patients personalised treatment, a conducive healing environment and a varied choice of experienced specialists should you be admitted. However, he also mentioned the four important considerations people should remember when in need of medical care:

Condition: how serious is my condition?

Cost: what are the costs involved, and does my medical insurance cover the costs?

ost: what are the costs involved, and does my medical insurance cover the costs? Reputation: does the facility or doctor(s) there have a good reputation?

For those residing in the central areas of Singapore, consider Gleneagles Hospital, conveniently situated near Tanglin Road if you're looking for swift medical care. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialised and general care services.

Gleneagles Hospital is located at 6A Napier Rd, Singapore 258500. The nearest MRT station is Napier (TE12).

For more information on Gleneagles Hospital, visit their website here.

