US child dies after mum replaces asthma medicine with essential oils

As mums, we strive to always give our kids the best - and this includes everything related to their health, too. As such, many parents are increasingly turning to essential oils (EO) for their child's health and well-being. But, even essential oils must be used carefully, and with proper knowledge about when it can and cannot be used.
If used incorrectly, essential oils can have disastrous health repercussions, like the case of essential oils vs medicine that met a tragic end.
ESSENTIAL OILS VS MEDICINE: KNOW WHEN NOT TO USE EOS
An emergency room doctor in the USA recently tweeted about an asthmatic child who they failed to revive because his mother stopped his asthma medication in favour of essential oils after an article she read.
The child was already unresponsive by the time they reached the hospital. They tried their best to revive him for an hour to no avail and sadly the boy never woke up again.
WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL OILS?
Essential oils are derived from different parts of a plant like flowers, leaves, herbs, barks, and rinds.
When diluted, some can be applied topically, inhaled and even ingested. Popular as a natural way to promote healing and wellness, they are also very concentrated and may cause negative effects if not used properly.
Overzealous users might even swear that when it comes to essential oils vs medicine, they would rather oil and not medicate. But then this happens…
TOP 4 DOS AND DON'TS FOR ESSENTIAL OILS FOR KIDS
#1 - DO DILUTE YOUR OILS BEFORE USING THEM FOR YOUR KIDS
Remember your child is still a kid, so their smaller bodies need less essential oils to get the same benefit as an adult. A little bit goes a very, very long way.
#2 - DO USE A CARRIER OIL WEHN APPLYING OILS ON YOUR CHILD'S SKIN
A child's skin is much more delicate compared to adult skin. It is thinner and more sensitive. Despite oils that are safe and won't irritate your skin, applying it on your child is a whole different matter.
Use child-safe oils and always dilute essential oils using a good carrier oil before applying to your child's skin. Examples of mild and gentle carrier oils are Grapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil and Avocado Oil.
#3 - DON'T GIVE YOUR CHILD ESSENTIAL OILS INTERNALLY
Remember that essential oils are extremely concentrated and potent. One drop is already equivalent to 15-40 cups of medicinal tea, or 10 teaspoons of tincture. A safer way for kids to use EO is by diffusing or by topical application.
#4 - DON'T INGEST ESSENTIAL OILS WHILE PREGNANT
Essential oils can cross the placenta; this could affect your baby more than it affects you. For this reason, pregnant mum should not ingest essential oils throughout the duration of her pregnancy. However, it is still safe to diffuse and apply topically on your skin. But always check with your doctor if there are any oils you need to avoid completely. ESSENTIAL OILS VS MEDICINE Should essential oils be used in replacement of medicine? No, it should not. Essential oils may be an awesome complement for health. But it should never replace medication, especially for those with serious or terminal health issues. In the case of essential oils vs medicine, always stop and reassess the situation. Is your child's condition serious or is it just a mild cold? While oiling can be a more holistic and natural alternative, still, we must always take cues from our children's condition before deciding. It would be foolish to refuse medication if clearly, the child is in dire need of it. So in the case of essential oils vs medicine, there is no doubt about it. It is better to be safe than sorry. When in doubt, always check with your doctor for answers. This article was first published in theAsianparent.
