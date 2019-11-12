US child dies after mum replaces asthma medicine with essential oils

PHOTO: Pexels
Rosanna Chio
theAsianparent

As mums, we strive to always give our kids the best - and this includes everything related to their health, too. As such, many parents are increasingly turning to essential oils (EO) for their child's health and well-being. But, even essential oils must be used carefully, and with proper knowledge about when it can and cannot be used. 

If used incorrectly, essential oils can have disastrous health repercussions, like the case of essential oils vs medicine that met a tragic end.

ESSENTIAL OILS VS MEDICINE: KNOW WHEN NOT TO USE EOS

An emergency room doctor in the USA recently tweeted about an asthmatic child who they failed to revive because his mother stopped his asthma medication in favour of essential oils after an article she read.

The child was already unresponsive by the time they reached the hospital. They tried their best to revive him for an hour to no avail and sadly the boy never woke up again. 

WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL OILS?

Essential oils are derived from different parts of a plant like flowers, leaves, herbs, barks, and rinds.

When diluted, some can be applied topically, inhaled and even ingested. Popular as a natural way to promote healing and wellness, they are also very concentrated and may cause negative effects if not used properly.

Overzealous users might even swear that when it comes to essential oils vs medicine, they would rather oil and not medicate. But then this happens…

TOP 4 DOS AND DON'TS FOR ESSENTIAL OILS FOR KIDS

Essential oils vs medicine: Oiling might be a more holistic and natural alternative, but it cannot replace medication for those with more serious health issues. PHOTO: Pexels

#1 - DO DILUTE YOUR OILS BEFORE USING THEM FOR YOUR KIDS

Remember your child is still a kid, so their smaller bodies need less essential oils to get the same benefit as an adult. A little bit goes a very, very long way. 

#2 - DO USE A CARRIER OIL WEHN APPLYING OILS ON YOUR CHILD'S SKIN

A child's skin is much more delicate compared to adult skin. It is thinner and more sensitive. Despite oils that are safe and won't irritate your skin, applying it on your child is a whole different matter.

Use child-safe oils and always dilute essential oils using a good carrier oil before applying to your child's skin. Examples of mild and gentle carrier oils are Grapeseed  Oil, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil and Avocado Oil.

#3 - DON'T GIVE YOUR CHILD ESSENTIAL OILS INTERNALLY

Remember that essential oils are extremely concentrated and potent. One drop is already equivalent to 15-40 cups of medicinal tea, or 10 teaspoons of tincture. A safer way for kids to use EO is by diffusing or by topical application.

#4 - DON'T INGEST ESSENTIAL OILS WHILE PREGNANT

Essential oils can cross the placenta; this could affect your baby more than it affects you.

For this reason, pregnant mum should not ingest essential oils throughout the duration of her pregnancy.

However, it is still safe to diffuse and apply topically on your skin.

But always check with your doctor if there are any oils you need to avoid completely.

ESSENTIAL OILS VS MEDICINE

Should essential oils be used in replacement of medicine? No, it should not. Essential oils may be an awesome complement for health. But it should never replace medication, especially for those with serious or terminal health issues.

In the case of essential oils vs medicine, always stop and reassess the situation. Is your child's condition serious or is it just a mild cold?

While oiling can be a more holistic and natural alternative, still, we must always take cues from our children's condition before deciding.

It would be foolish to refuse medication if clearly, the child is in dire need of it. So in the case of essential oils vs medicine, there is no doubt about it. It is better to be safe than sorry. When in doubt, always check with your doctor for answers.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Lifestyle parenting Children and Youth

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES