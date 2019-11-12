US child dies after mum replaces asthma medicine with essential oils

As mums, we strive to always give our kids the best - and this includes everything related to their health, too. As such, many parents are increasingly turning to essential oils (EO) for their child's health and well-being. But, even essential oils must be used carefully, and with proper knowledge about when it can and cannot be used.

If used incorrectly, essential oils can have disastrous health repercussions, like the case of essential oils vs medicine that met a tragic end.

ESSENTIAL OILS VS MEDICINE: KNOW WHEN NOT TO USE EOS

An emergency room doctor in the USA recently tweeted about an asthmatic child who they failed to revive because his mother stopped his asthma medication in favour of essential oils after an article she read.

The child was already unresponsive by the time they reached the hospital. They tried their best to revive him for an hour to no avail and sadly the boy never woke up again.

WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL OILS?

Essential oils are derived from different parts of a plant like flowers, leaves, herbs, barks, and rinds.

When diluted, some can be applied topically, inhaled and even ingested. Popular as a natural way to promote healing and wellness, they are also very concentrated and may cause negative effects if not used properly.

Overzealous users might even swear that when it comes to essential oils vs medicine, they would rather oil and not medicate. But then this happens…

TOP 4 DOS AND DON'TS FOR ESSENTIAL OILS FOR KIDS

Essential oils vs medicine: Oiling might be a more holistic and natural alternative, but it cannot replace medication for those with more serious health issues. PHOTO: Pexels

#1 - DO DILUTE YOUR OILS BEFORE USING THEM FOR YOUR KIDS

Remember your child is still a kid, so their smaller bodies need less essential oils to get the same benefit as an adult. A little bit goes a very, very long way.

#2 - DO USE A CARRIER OIL WEHN APPLYING OILS ON YOUR CHILD'S SKIN

A child's skin is much more delicate compared to adult skin. It is thinner and more sensitive. Despite oils that are safe and won't irritate your skin, applying it on your child is a whole different matter.

Use child-safe oils and always dilute essential oils using a good carrier oil before applying to your child's skin. Examples of mild and gentle carrier oils are Grapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil and Avocado Oil.

#3 - DON'T GIVE YOUR CHILD ESSENTIAL OILS INTERNALLY

Remember that essential oils are extremely concentrated and potent. One drop is already equivalent to 15-40 cups of medicinal tea, or 10 teaspoons of tincture. A safer way for kids to use EO is by diffusing or by topical application.

#4 - DON'T INGEST ESSENTIAL OILS WHILE PREGNANT