US mum warns of danger after toddler ends up in hospital for swallowing water beads

They are colourful, squishy, bouncy, and children like playing with them. Water beads are often used for sensory play-especially for young kids-because they are creative, non-toxic and often deemed safe for use around children.

That's why mum Janet Macdonald did not think differently about these colourful polymer beads until her son, 9-month-old Everett began feeling unwell one day after accidentally swallowing water-absorbing beads.

Macdonald wrote in a post on Facebook about the incident on Wednesday, 14 December 2019, in hopes to warn all parents - especially those with young children - about the dangers these water beads can cause.

WATER BEADS: SAFE OR UNSAFE?

The beads-often forming parts of a toy that are targetted toward children-were initially out of reach, but had later on scattered when the display that contained them had reportedly fallen, allowing for the boy to get his hands on them.

"This is a recipe for disaster if they are swallowed," Macdonald wrote, "The container says non-toxic, but they are non-toxic the same way a meat cleaver is non-toxic. They do NOT dissolve in the digestive tract and instead swell to block to the passage. This hazard is not marked on the bottle."

Macdonald's son wound up at a hospital after falling extremely sick, vomiting "for three hours that night, even dry heaving in his sleep."

The boy's parents then consulted their paediatrician who suggested that if he had thrown up pieces and wasn't choking that he should be fine. Their son, however, was not fine. According to Macdonald, Everett was "couldn't hold anything down all morning." That's when they realised it was getting serious.

“By this time with some sleuthing and pointed questions to daycare, we knew they were water beads,” Macdonald said.

9-MONTH-OLD RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL

Macdonald’s son was then rushed to the hospital. “It was a blur of a quick drive to the hospital,” she said. “X-ray, ultrasound, IV fluids, more puking and consults with about 5 surgeons and two anaesthetists.”

Baby Everette continued to vomit from the water beads—which, according to the boy’s mother—totalled to about six pieces.

“At 9 am the next day, they carried my poor sweet baby away to surgery. It was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had in my life. I was all alone in the hospital holding room exhausted after two nights of little sleep, still wearing yesterday’s work clothes and covered in dried baby puke. After being strong for so long, I wept and wept,” she said.

One of the beads extracted from Everett had blocked his pyloric valve in his stomach near his intestines. PHOTO: Facebook/Jane Macdonald

It took a two-hour surgery to remove the beads. According to Macdonalds, the doctors discovered the beads had swollen. One had blocked the boy’s pyloric valve near his intestines in his stomach.

“At one point the surgeons had his entire digestive tract out of his body and ran their fingers down the length to make sure all the pieces were out. I saw the lead surgeon’s picture and I will never lose that image in my mind,” she wrote.

