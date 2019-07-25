US mum warns parents after little girl has a seizure during hair curling

Did you know that the simple act of brushing, curling or styling your little girl's hair can cause her to faint, or experience seizure-like symptoms? This rare condition is called hair grooming syncope, and usually affects kids aged 5-13.

A mum's post on this condition recently went viral, after her little sister suffered seizure-like symptoms and seemed to collapse, when her hair was being curled.

"If a kid ever complains of their belly hurting or feeling light headed while they are getting their hair done, make sure they take a seat and keep a close eye on them!" warns mummy Alicia Brown Phillips.

In a Facebook post on 8 July 2019, Alicia shares about that scary day when she first got to know of the rare condition called hair grooming syncope.