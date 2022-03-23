US Open winner Emma Raducanu is Porsche's new brand ambassador

A new brand ambassador has joined the Porsche family – US open winner, Emma Raducanu. The world’s number 13 seed in tennis joins the likes of other athletes such as World Cup winner Sami Khedira, Australian Endurance World Champion Mark Webber and the two-time Norwegian Olympic Champion Aksel Lund Svindal.

Raducanu wrote tennis history at the 2021 US Open in New York, becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Apart from this amazing feat, Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977. After her success at the US Open, she was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire by her country, the youngest woman ever to receive the honour.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG expressed her excitement with the 19-year-old Brit, “We’re delighted to welcome Emma Raducanu in the Porsche family as a Brand Ambassador, she embodies not only a new generation of strong and self-confident players but, as a personality, is also an inspiration and role model beyond the realms of her sport for young women all over the world.”

In April, the newly appointed Porsche Ambassador will make her debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.