US patisserie Lady M returns to Singapore with pop-up at United Square, permanent store to follow

SINGAPORE – Less than a month after news broke that famed New York patisserie Lady M had shut all of its outlets here, the brand has announced its return to Singapore.

It starts with a pop-up at United Square from Feb 7 to 28, according to a Feb 4 press statement. Following this, a permanent store will reopen at Jewel Changi Airport, said to be “the first of Lady M’s much-anticipated cake boutiques”.

In January, its Jewel Changi Airport store had stated that the unit was temporarily closed. Its outlets at Orchard Central, Ion Orchard, Westgate and South Beach are listed on Google Maps as permanently closed.

Its website currently states that “a new Lady M experience is taking shape”.

The pop-up will sell only a limited-edition Chinese New Year gift set ($128 at the pop-up, $108 for online orders and on-site collection), which includes 32 mini crepe biscuits and a vegan leather horse-shaped charm.

For a fuller showcase of the brand’s well-known mille crepes cakes, fans will have to wait for the Jewel Changi Airport outlet to open.

Founded in 2001 in New York, Lady M debuted in Singapore in 2013 through a licensing arrangement with lifestyle company Caerus Holding that concluded on Dec 11, 2025.

With the end of the agreement, Lady M’s chief executive Ken Romaniszy had suggested taking a more direct role in the Singapore market.

A company called Babem SG – registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on Aug 28, 2025 – has been set up and is called the South-east Asia headquarters for Lady M.

It is helmed by Singaporean Debbie Gan, named Babem SG’s chief operations officer and spokesperson for Lady M. According to various online job listings, Babem SG is actively hiring staff.

Lady M’s pop-up runs from Feb 7 to 28, 11am to 9pm daily at B1 United Square, 101 Thomson Road.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.