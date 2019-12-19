US teacher's experiment shows how dirty hands are after touching your laptop

Teaching your children about hygiene and cleanliness can be a difficult task, especially since they can't see germs and bacteria.

While your kids can be forgiven for not grasping this abstract concept of staying healthy by washing your hands, it can have some serious repercussions like contracting Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD).

That's why a teacher made some creative illustrations that reflect the importance of hand washing!

TEACHER SHOWS THE IMPORTANCE OF HAND WASHING THROUGH SOME YUCKY DISPLAYS

Jaralee Annice Metcalf posted on Facebook the results of an experiment as part of a science project.

"We did a science project in class this last month as flu season was starting. We took fresh bread and touched it. We did one slice untouched. One with unwashed hands. One with hand sanitiser. One with washed hands with warm water and soap. Then we decided to rub a piece on all our classroom Chromebooks."

The results are surprising, informative, and gross all at once!

The slices of bread were touched and left in zip lock bags for 3-4 weeks (mainly because of preservatives in the bread).

It comes as no surprise that the bread touched by hands that just applied hand sanitiser were completely unaffected.

But what might surprise you is the state of the bread from hands that touched a Chromebook.

After the four week incubation period, it was completely covered in green mould. It made the bread that was touched with dirty hands look pretty reasonable!

Unexpectedly, the bread touched by hands with hand sanitiser had an area of mould.

The clear winner is the slice touched by hands that were washed with water and soap, as it was intact and completely clear.

WASHING HANDS MAKE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FALLING SICK AND STAYING HEALTHY

This little experiment was an eye-opener, indeed! The teacher who ran it said she wanted to show just how dirty things can get when people neglect to wash their hands.

"As somebody who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of being sick and tired. Wash your hands! Remind your kids to wash their hands! And hand sanitiser is not an alternative to washing hands!! At all!"

They helpfully provided a link if you want to try this experiment for yourself.