Use these apps to book medical appointments, do teleconsultations and more

When you're unwell, hauling yourself out of bed, getting dressed, and making your way to the clinic can seem like the most impossible task.

Let's not even talk about the mostly unpleasant time spent waiting to see the doctor, while being surrounded by a dozen other sick people who may be *coughs* more infectious than you are.

By the time it's your turn, you may be feeling more ill than ever.

Thanks to the advancement in technology, there are now ways to beat the physical healthcare system. By going online, of course. Several mobile apps have been created with the purpose of helping you score a medical appointment without having to play the first-come, first-served game at clinics.

Using location-detection technology, these apps are able to locate the nearest clinics to you, help you book a time slot, and even offer information such as waiting time.

Another important feature of the apps: Teleconsultation, which means you can see the doctor right where you are, without having to leave the house.

In theory, this sounds like a dream come true. In real life, finding the right doctor or healthcare professional for your needs depends on the clinics and hospitals that are registered with the respective apps.

Unless you're down with a debilitating condition, say severe pain or immobility, heavy bleeding, difficulty in breathing etc. that warrants urgent medical attention, we say it's worth giving these apps a shot if you need to see the doc.

After all, they are meant to simplify lives and make our healthcare journeys that bit more pleasant.

MaNaDr

This app's name rolls off the tongue smoothly because it is a local app which uses the Malay word 'mana', meaning 'where'. MaNaDr hence means "where is the doctor?".

This app allows you to skip the queue at the clinic by letting you book an appointment in advance. Plus, you can do teleconsults with your doctor in the comfort of your own home, or even when you are overseas.

The app also lets you receive blood test results and book a house call. Install MaNaDr to check if your favourite GP is on the app.

Price: Free to download, consultations cost $5 to $20 (usual consultations cost $25 to $40)

Homage

When you're unwell, making your way to the clinic can be a real hassle. Offering house call doctors and tele-consultations, this app gives you access to quality medical care by licensed local doctors with different specialisations and experiences that best suit your care needs - right in the comfort of home.

After a doctor's consultation, and if required, you can receive medicine, electronic MCs and basic surgical procedures on-demand at your doorstep.

Price: Free to download. Basic virtual consultations are at a flat fee of $20.

Speedoc

Speedoc brings the doc to your home anywhere, anytime. Users can log on, set their location, state their symptoms, see the cost upfront, and find a doctor.

This lets you skip queues and reduce unnecessary trips to the hospital for minor issues. Plus, you can get on-the-spot treatment and post-visit check-ups through the chat function.

Doctors will be able to advise you to go to the hospital in serious instances or advise ways to self-medicate for simple cases.

Price: Free to download, consultations cost $150 from 8am to 8pm, $200 from 8pm to 12am, and $250 from 12am to 8am.

MyCLNQ

Using a built-in AI feature, MyCLNQ app lets you search for and schedule an appointment at the nearest relevant clinic based on your location. The smart feature also allows you to have a bird's eye view on the waiting times at nearby clinics, so you'll be able to avoid the crowd for a quicker consultation.

Besides doctor appointments, you can book the services of qualified professional caregivers and therapists for healthcare needs at home.

Or book non-emergency medical transport, with the help of medically trained escorts, for easy transfer to and from hospitals/clinics. In its next update, the app will feature a marketplace for users to browse and shop health-related products.

Price: Free to download

This article was first published in Shape.