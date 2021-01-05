Use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to help migrant workers discover Singapore

Now that Phase 3 has started, it's the perfect time to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers. But if playing tourist isn't your cup of tea, why not donate your vouchers to a good cause instead?

LAUNCHING OUR FIRST INITIATIVE FOR 2021🎉🚌🎡!! It’s a new year but our #teamfantastic have no time to waste! We are super... Posted by Itsrainingraincoats on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Even though our local landmarks were built with the sweat and hard work of our migrant brothers, these attractions are often luxuries they can't afford to experience for themselves.

As such, It's Raining Raincoats (a local social enterprise initiative founded by Dipa Swaminathan that focuses on migrant worker issues) has launched an initiative where Singaporeans can donate their SG Rediscovers vouchers to purchase Singapore Flyer rides for migrant workers.

Like obedient Singaporeans, we contacted It's Raining Raincoats via WhatsApp (using one of the numbers provided on the poster above) for further details about this initiative, and this was their response:

PHOTO: Its Raining Raincoats

Want to lend a hand? Simply contact It's Raining Raincoats before end-January to indicate your interest, and they'll contact you with further details on how to proceed.

You can find out more about this initiative here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.